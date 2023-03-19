Free agent Odell Beckham Jr asks Saquon Barkley to help facilitate Giants reunion

With NFL free agency fully underway, Odell Beckham Jr. remains in the hunt for a team that will sign him for the value he feels he’s worth. And he thinks New York Giants star running back Saquon Barkley can help be the bridge to a possible reunion in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Barkley, who was franchise tagged by the Giants after quarterback Daniel Jones was signed long term, was seen quote-tweeting Beckham’s video of him going through drills at his Arizona showcase for NFL teams. There were reportedly 12 of them that showed up to see how the dynamic receiver was progressing from his torn ACL he sustained during Super Bowl LVI with the Los Angeles Rams.

"Still that MF," Barkley tweeted with a couple emojis after.

Beckham responded to his friend and former teammate, asking if he could talk to Giants GM Joe Schoen for him.

"Tell Joe call my agent," Beckham said with a laughing emoji. "….I got some more s--- left to do."

Per Beckham’s video, it seemed as though the three-time Pro Bowler was moving fast, making hard cuts, and still showing off his one-handed catches with ease.

Yet, the 30-year-old has remained unsigned and rumors about an astronomical asking price were debunked by the former first-round pick by Big Blue. It was said that Beckham wanted $20 million per year on the open market, but that isn’t the case, according to him.

Beckham didn’t play last season as he recovered him his February 2022 injury, though it was rumored the Dallas Cowboys were going to sign him before the end of the regular season in preparation for the playoffs.

However, after holding visits with a few teams, including Dallas, it was determined that Beckham wasn’t ready yet. This private Arizona outing was to show teams he’s ready for the 2023 campaign.

The Giants were among those teams that watched Beckham, but they have made some moves on the free agent front that might not work in Beckham’s favor.

Tight end Darren Waller was traded for with the Las Vegas Raiders for a third-round pick, and slot receiver Parris Campbell was acquired in free agency. The Giants also brought back Sterling Shepard and Darius Slayton on new deals for next season.

While the Giants may still be looking for a No. 1 receiver, which Beckham has proven to be when he spent five years in the blue and white, OverTheCap.com has New York only with $3.8 million in cap space available.

Of course, Schoen and the front office have ways they could change that. They reportedly did so with Waller’s contract they absorbed, and Leonard Williams has also noted that he is willing to talk about his $32.26 million cap hit being restructured.

Beckham might not think he needs $20 million per season, but it doesn’t appear he is willing to play for the veteran minimum either.

There’s still loads of time until the new season begins, but most NFL teams want to have their free agency moves done before the NFL Draft in late April, so they know where rookie additions can be made.

Beckham’s market has yet to materialize, but he surely is working hard to get a contract to sign. Even if that means phoning a friend.