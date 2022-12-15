Expand / Collapse search
France ‘taking all necessary precautions’ to halt spread of virus as World Cup final looms

France is the first defending champ to reach the final since Brazil in 2022

Joe Morgan
By Joe Morgan | Fox News
The World Cup final is set, but one team is doing everything it can to be at full strength when the game arrives. 

France, fresh off beating Morocco in the semifinals, is trying to avoid the spread of a virus as it prepares for Argentina on Sunday. 

Aurelien Tchouameni (8) of France celebrates with head coach Didier Deschamps (R) after winning the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 semifinal match between France and Morocco at Al Bayt Stadium on December 14, 2022, in Al Khor, Qatar. 

Aurelien Tchouameni (8) of France celebrates with head coach Didier Deschamps (R) after winning the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 semifinal match between France and Morocco at Al Bayt Stadium on December 14, 2022, in Al Khor, Qatar.  (Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Two players – Dayot Upamecano and Adrien Rabiot – were unavailable for France’s semifinal match and had been isolated from other team members. 

Upamecano was on the team bench for the game against Morocco, while Rabiot was made to stay in his room at the team hotel. 

The Middle East respiratory syndrome has impacted many attending the World Cup in Qatar and is known to cause flu-like symptoms, though it is unclear whether it is responsible for the sick players on the French national team. 

Players of France pose for a team photo before the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 semifinal match between France and Morocco at Al Bayt Stadium on December 14, 2022, in Al Khor, Qatar. 

Players of France pose for a team photo before the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 semifinal match between France and Morocco at Al Bayt Stadium on December 14, 2022, in Al Khor, Qatar.  (Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

"We've had a few cases of flu-like symptoms," France's head coach Didier Deschamps said, according to ESPN. "We are trying to be careful so it doesn't spread, and players have made great efforts out on the pitch, and obviously their immune systems suffer." 

France defeated Morocco on Wednesday, 2-0, after taking the lead in just the fifth minute of play. 

Randal Kolo Muani put the French team up by two goals in the 79th minute, ending Morocco’s magical run to the semifinals. 

France is doing all it can to be at full strength in the final, where the team will meet an Argentina team led by Lionel Messi

In this composite image, a comparison has been made between (L-R) Kylian Mbappe of France and Lionel Messi of Argentina, who are posing during the official FIFA World Cup 2022 portrait sessions. Argentina and France will meet in the final of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. 

In this composite image, a comparison has been made between (L-R) Kylian Mbappe of France and Lionel Messi of Argentina, who are posing during the official FIFA World Cup 2022 portrait sessions. Argentina and France will meet in the final of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.  (FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

"Dayot Upamecano felt sick immediately after the match [against England]," Deschamps continued. "It happens when you make such an effort, your body is weakened, and you are more prone to be infected by these viruses.

"We are taking all necessary precautions, we are trying to make sure it doesn't spread, but viruses are of course infectious, and we have to take precautions against it. We separated him from others and Adrien as well."

France is looking to become the first team in 60 years to repeat as World Cup champions. 

