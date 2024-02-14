Expand / Collapse search
©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Fox News Sports Huddle Newsletter: A Super Bowl overtime revelation, Spurs sensation posts mind-boggling stats

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
Lombardi Trophy ceremony celebration

A general wide view during the Trophy ceremony following the NFL Super Bowl 58 football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.  (Michael Owens/Getty Images)

BACK-TO-BACK CHAMPS – The Chiefs defended their Super Bowl title, winning back-to-back Vince Lombardi Trophies and collecting their third ring in the past five seasons. Continue reading…

SURPRISE SURPRISE Chiefs players said they had gone over a strategy in case the game went into overtime, while San Francisco players admitted they weren't familiar with the overtime rules. Continue reading…

‘BLACKED OUT’ – Mecole Hardman started the season with the Jets, but returned to the Chiefs in October. He caught the game winning touchdown in Super Bowl LVIII, but said he "blacked out" during the special moment. Continue reading…

RARE STAT LINE – French phenom Victor Wembanyama recorded a triple-double with 10 blocked shots, the first time a player has accomplished the feat in over three years. Continue reading…

Victor Wembanyama grabs a rebound

Victor Wembanyama #1 of the San Antonio Spurs grabs a rebound from Bruce Brown #11 and Immanuel Quickley #5 of the Toronto Raptors in the second half of their NBA game at Scotiabank Arena on February 12, 2024 in Toronto, Canada.  (Cole Burston/Getty Images)

BIG GAMBLE – A record-breaking $185.6 million was wagered in Nevada sportsbooks ahead of the underdog Chiefs upset over the 49ers, much to the dismay of sportsbooks. Continue reading…

'CROSSED THE LINE' – Cameras caught Travis Kelce getting in the face and bumping Andy Reid, who lost his balance, shortly after a fumble by Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco. Continue reading…

WHAT'S NEXT? – The San Francisco 49ers fell short of their ultimate goal of winning the Super Bowl for the first time since 1994. The organization is now left with an offseason full of questions. Continue reading…

ELITE COMPANY – Andy Reid joined an elite coaching class when he won his third Vince Lombardi trophy on Sunday, but there was a time when his ability to win the big game was questioned. Continue reading…

Chiefs player hoist the Lombardi Trophy

Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs holds the Lombardi Trophy after defeating the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 during Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.  (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

STAY PUT? – Arch Manning, the nephew of both Peyton and Eli, will once again sit behind Quinn Ewers. But his Uncle Eli does not think the young quarterback should consider transferring. Continue reading…

FROM OUTKICK – The Chiefs are the NFL's newest dynasty because of Patrick Mahomes, coach Andy Reid, and an indomitable will that is not found with too many other teams. Continue reading…

