Spurs’ Victor Wembanyama records rare triple-double in win over Raptors

San Antonio Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama is a rare talent.

On Monday night against the Toronto Raptors , Wembanyama had a rare stat line.

The French phenom recorded a triple-double with 10 blocked shots, the first time a player has accomplished the feat in over three years.

The last player to record a triple-double with blocks as one of the categories was Clint Capela on Jan. 22, 2021 with the Atlanta Hawks .

Wembanyama finished the night with 27 points on 10-14 shooting, grabbing 14 rebounds, dishing out five assists and blocking 10 shots.

"He did a little bit of everything," Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said. "Obviously he’s an all-around, talented player. He’s got a great feel for the game, and it shows in a variety of ways, whether it’s passing or making decisions, blocking shots."

San Antonio’s win snapped a seven-game losing streak and was Toronto’s 10th loss in their last 13 games.

"Wembanyama is the player who’s going to play in this league for the next 15 years. We need to figure out how to attack and how to play against him," Raptors coach Darko Rajakovic said. "Definitely a player who’s unique with his size and shot-blocking ability. We’ve got to do a much better job of figuring out how to play against that."

Wembanyama was selected by San Antonio with the first pick of the 2023 NBA Draft as the most hyped prospect since LeBron James.

While the Spurs have been one of the worst teams in the NBA this season, Wembanyama has been a bright spot, leading the league in blocks.

"I felt great today," Wembanyama said. "Great rhythm, started the game strong. I guess it’s just the NBA, you know. We’ve got ups and downs in terms of shape, and today was an up day."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.