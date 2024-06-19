Fox News Sports Huddle Newsletter: Remembering baseball icon Willie Mays, the 'Say Hey Kid'

Welcome to the Fox News Sports Huddle Newsletter. If this newsletter is not already delivered to your email, please subscribe here.

REST IN PEACE – Baseball legend Willie Mays, the "Say Hey Kid," died this week, the San Francisco Giants announced. He was 93. Continue reading…

'THE GREATEST' – As tributes poured in, former MLB star-turned broadcaster Keith Hernandez got choked up as he recalled one of the fondest exchanges he had with the late Willie Mays. Continue reading…

‘OVERCOME WITH EMOTION' – Former Giants slugger Barry Bonds shared an emotional tribute in honor of his godfather, the "Say Hey Kid. Continue reading…

NBA CHAMPS – The Boston Celtics took care of business in Game 5 of the NBA Finals by defeating the Mavericks. The win also secured the franchise's record 18th championship. Continue reading…

FIRING BACK – Celtics star Jayson Tatum responded to critics when he was asked how the team endured the chatter doubting Boston's ability to win the championship. Continue reading…

FLAGRANT FOUL – Things continued to heat up during the second WNBA edition of Caitlin Clark vs. Angel Reese, as a flagrant foul drew headlines. Continue reading…

‘A BASKETBALL PLAY’ – Angel Reese defended her actions when she was asked about the flagrant foul against Caitlin Clark, saying the sequence was a typical basketball play. Continue reading…

SEE YOU IN COURT – Former LSU football coach Les Miles filed a lawsuit against the university, claiming that vacated wins from 2012-15 are keeping him out of consideration for the College Football Hall of Fame. Continue reading…

WATCH NOW – Aaron Rodgers skipped the Jets' mandatory minicamp. Fox Sports' Colin Cowherd and Nick Wright discuss some of the reaction to the quarterback's polarizing decision. Continue reading…

FROM OUTKICK – Legendary college basketball announcer Dick Vitale has overcome significant setbacks during his road back to broadcasting. Continue reading…

