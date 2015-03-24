Former teammates face off in Chicago

(SportsNetwork.com) - Former Cincinnati teammates Bronson Arroyo and Travis Wood face each other for the first time in a game not involving the Reds on Monday night, when Arroyo's Arizona Diamondbacks visit Wood's Chicago Cubs in the opener of a four-game series at Wrigley Field.

Arroyo and Wood were together in 2010 and 2011 with the Reds, with Arroyo going 26-25 in 65 appearances and Wood winning 11 of 21 decisions across 39 games. Wood was sent to the Cubs prior to the 2012 season in exchange for lefty reliever Sean Marshall.

Wood was dinged up to the tune of 11 hits and two runs in his last start, which lasted 5 2/3 innings in a 2-0 loss to the New York Yankees on Wednesday.

He's dropped four straight outings against the Diamondbacks while posting an unsightly 7.84 earned run average.

Arroyo has started three times with Arizona, whom he joined as a free agent in the offseason after eight seasons with the Reds.

He's made it through just 12 2/3 innings across those appearances, including a 9-0 loss to the New York Mets on Tuesday that saw him allow nine runs.

Arroyo, though, has been lights out against the Cubs in his last five opportunities, winning four decisions and posting a 2.62 ERA since August 2012 and hasn't lost at Wrigley since 2007.

In his last seven starts at the stadium, he's won five decisions and held foes to a .174 batting average.

On Sunday in Los Angeles, Yasiel Puig hit a three-run homer to lead the Dodgers to a 4-1 win over the Diamondbacks in the rubber match of a three-game set.

Eric Chavez knocked in the only run for the Diamondbacks, who only managed three hits.

Arizona starter Josh Collmenter (0-2) took the loss after allowing four runs on five hits over six innings with six strikeouts.

In Chicago, Zack Cozart went 3-for-5 with a home run and three RBI as the Reds defeated the Cubs, 8-2, to take the rubber match of a three-game set.

Nate Schierholtz and Ryan Sweeney each knocked in a run for the Cubs, who saw starter Carlos Villanueva (1-4) take the loss after allowing five runs on nine hits with seven strikeouts over 4 2/3 innings.

The Cubs are the only team in the majors that's not won a series this season.

Arizona was 4-3 against the Cubs last season.