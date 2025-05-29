Expand / Collapse search
Seton Hall Pirates

Former Seton Hall pitcher details sexual hazing, blood injuries and says coach failed to act

A lawsuit claims that a former Seton Hall pitcher was the subject of hazing by his teammates, including gross sexual acts.

The former pitcher, whose name has not been publicly identified, said he was "spitting blood everywhere" during one incident, and the hazing dashed his dream of making the big leagues.

The lawsuit claims that nude and violent wrestling, as well as a masturbation ritual, are just some of the hazing incidents.

Baseballs in Omaha

June 16, 2018; Omaha, NE: General view before the start of the College World Series at TD Ameritrade Park. (Steven Branscombe-USA Today Sports)

The player in the lawsuit claims he was forced to show his genitals to other players, and he was called a "p---y" when he did not oblige.

"What’s going on in the locker room is some sick, sick stuff," the player told the New York Post.

The suit alleges that head coach Rob Sheppard and the school had ignored complaints and "failed to investigate or discipline the perpetrators, allowing the toxic culture to persist."

"There’s gotta be some accountability taken by the coach," the player said. "He’s gotta lay his foot down and take control of that whole situation and try to make things a lot better."

The player eventually quit the team, and left the school, before even playing a game.

"It was a dark time for me — I was sad, depressed," he said. "I was down in the dumps every day."

Seton Hall logo

The Seton Hall Pirates logo on a pair of shorts during a college basketball game against the Marquette Golden Eagles at the Prudential Center on February 7, 2018, in Newark, New Jersey. The Golden Eagles won 88-85. (Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)

The suit claims that the player's move to a Division III school "cost him a season of eligibility and… diminishing his visibility and professional baseball prospects."

"To spend my whole life trying to get to that point, and I finally got there, and then had this all happen, and it’s just derailed my whole career," the player said.

The university sent the following statement to Fox News Digital:

"Seton Hall is firmly committed to fostering a safe, respectful, and inclusive environment. Upon learning of certain allegations earlier this year, the University promptly retained a nationally respected third-party investigator to conduct an independent and thorough review. As litigation is ongoing, we are unable to comment further at this time."

A NCAA logo at the College World Series

An NCAA logo is seen during the game between the LSU Tigers and the Florida Gators during the Division I Men’s Baseball Championship held at Charles Schwab Field on June 26, 2023, in Omaha, Nebraska.  (C. Morgan Engel/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

Mo Vaughn, Craig Biggio, Rick Cerone and Jason Grilli all attended the university.

