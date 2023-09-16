Expand / Collapse search
Philadelphia Phillies

Former Phillies manager Charlie Manuel suffers stroke while in surgery; doctors remove blood clot

Manuel led the Phillies to the 2008 World Series

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
Former Philadelphia Phillies manager Charlie Manuel suffered a stroke while in surgery Saturday.

The team announced doctors were able to remove a blood clot, and "the next 24 hours will be crucial to his recovery."

The 79-year-old won a World Series with the team in 2008 and won the pennant the following season.

Charlie Manuel

Manager Charlie Manuel of the Philadelphia Phillies during batting practice against the Tampa Bay Rays during Game 5 of the 2008 World Series Oct. 27, 2008, at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia.  (Elsa/Getty Images)

Manuel managed the Phillies for nine seasons from 2005 to 2013. It was his second managerial job after he managed Cleveland from 2000 to 2002.

He returned as the Phillies hitting coach in 2019 under manager Gabe Kapler. He also was a senior adviser to the general manager that year.

Manuel went 1,000-826 as a manager.

He's previously had a heart attack, quadruple bypass surgery, an infected colon and kidney cancer.

Charlie Manuel in world series

Mananger Charlie Manuel of the Philadelphia Phillies before playing against the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 4 of the 2008 MLB World Series Oct. 26, 2008, at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia. (Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)

He was inducted into the Phillies Wall of Fame in 2014, the year after he was fired.

His MLB playing career was unsuccessful. He hit .198 in 242 games, but he was a solid player in Japan.

Overseas, he was a .303 hitter with 189 home runs in his six seasons.

Manuel’s coaching career began in 1983 as a manager in the Minnesota Twins' farm system.

Charlie Manuel in dugout

Manager Charlie Manuel of the Philadelphia Phillies during Game 2 of the 2008 World Series Oct. 23, 2008, at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Fla.   (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

The Phillies won the NL East each season from 2007 to 2011 under Manuel. They rallied from seven games back of the New York Mets with 17 games to play in 2007 to win the division