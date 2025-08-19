Former Ohio State coach Urban Meyer slams NCAA for Michigan's punishment over sign-stealing scandal

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Ohio State coach Urban Meyer called out the NCAA for the punishment it levied against Michigan for its sign-stealing scheme.

Michigan received a fine expected to exceed $20 million, while head coach Sherrone Moore will have one additional game added to his already self-imposed two-game suspension, which he will serve this season.

Meyer, 61, compared Michigan’s punishment to the sanctions Ohio State received in 2011.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The NCAA gave Ohio State a one-year bowl ban after a scandal involving eight players who received $14,000 in cash and tattoos in exchange for team jerseys, rings and other memorabilia. Ohio State also faced additional penalties on top of the bowl ban.

"In December of 2011, I had to stand in front of a group of seniors and tell them they were not allowed to play in a bowl or championship game in their final year of college football, for something they had nothing to do with. One of the most difficult things I have ever done," Meyer said in a tease for his podcast, "The Triple Option."

"That same group went 12-0 and was unable to play for the national championship of college football."

NCAA HAMMERS MICHIGAN WITH HEFTY FINES, SUSPENSIONS OVER SIGN-STEALING SCHEME

Meyer agreed with the NCAA’s decision not to punish Michigan’s players for something they didn’t do, but still criticized the NCAA.

"The recent NCAA ruling to not punish players that weren’t involved is correct. However, this ruling also proves that the NCAA as an enforcement arm no longer exists," Meyer said.

Former head coach Jim Harbaugh, staffer Connor Stalions and assistant coach Denard Robinson were also punished for their roles in the scandal.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Below are the penalties the NCAA doled out:

"The prescribed penalties for the parties who contested their violations in this case are as follows:

Four years of probation.

Financial penalties:$50,000 fine, plus 10% of the budget for the football program.A fine equivalent to the anticipated loss of all postseason competition revenue sharing associated with the 2025 and 2026 football seasons.A fine equivalent to the cost of 10% of the scholarships awarded in Michigan's football program for the 2025-26 academic year.

$50,000 fine, plus 10% of the budget for the football program.

A fine equivalent to the anticipated loss of all postseason competition revenue sharing associated with the 2025 and 2026 football seasons.

A fine equivalent to the cost of 10% of the scholarships awarded in Michigan's football program for the 2025-26 academic year.

A 25% reduction in football official visits during the 2025-26 season.

A 14-week prohibition on recruiting communications in the football program during the probation period.

Connor Stalions:An eight-year show-cause order, restricting him from all athletically related activities during the show-cause period.

An eight-year show-cause order, restricting him from all athletically related activities during the show-cause period.

Jim Harbaugh:A 10-year show-cause order, restricting him from all athletically related activities during the show-cause period, which will begin on Aug. 7, 2028, at the conclusion of his four-year show-cause order from a previous case.

A 10-year show-cause order, restricting him from all athletically related activities during the show-cause period, which will begin on Aug. 7, 2028, at the conclusion of his four-year show-cause order from a previous case.

Denard Robinson:A three-year show-cause order, restricting him from all athletically related activities during the show-cause period.

A three-year show-cause order, restricting him from all athletically related activities during the show-cause period.

Sherrone Moore : A two-year show-cause order, during which he is suspended from a total of three games. Michigan self-imposed a two-game suspension for Moore during the upcoming 2025-26 football season. The panel determined that a suspension for one additional game was appropriate. Therefore, Moore also will be suspended for the first game of the 2026-27 season. Apart from the three-game suspension, Moore is not prohibited from engaging in coaching or other athletically related activities during the show-cause period," the NCAA said.

A two-year show-cause order, during which he is suspended from a total of three games. Michigan self-imposed a two-game suspension for Moore during the upcoming 2025-26 football season. The panel determined that a suspension for one additional game was appropriate. Therefore, Moore also will be suspended for the first game of the 2026-27 season. Apart from the three-game suspension, Moore is not prohibited from engaging in coaching or other athletically related activities during the show-cause period," the NCAA said. A two-year show-cause order, during which he is suspended from a total of three games. Michigan self-imposed a two-game suspension for Moore during the upcoming 2025-26 football season. The panel determined that a suspension for one additional game was appropriate. Therefore, Moore also will be suspended for the first game of the 2026-27 season. Apart from the three-game suspension, Moore is not prohibited from engaging in coaching or other athletically related activities during the show-cause period," the NCAA said.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.