Former Notre Dame star, NFL lineman is reported missing, mother believes he's in danger

Former NFL defensive lineman and Notre Dame standout Louis Nix has reportedly been missing since Tuesday.

Nix, a third-round pick by the Houston Texans in 2014, reportedly went missing in Florida, according to Ben Becker of ActionNewsJax.com, who said Nix’s mother hasn’t heard from her son in a few days.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"Last communication of anyone seeing him was Tuesday," Nix’s mother told the outlet. "Can’t call him because voice mail is full and people he talks to daily have not heard from him. Not like him."

Nix’s mother believes that her son is in danger. On Saturday, Becker tweeted out that she has no new information on his whereabouts.

A three-year starter for the Fighting Irish, Nix was shot in December while putting air in the tires of his car. Nix said at the time that the bullet hit his sternum and entered his lung, which was then removed during surgery.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

After his short stint with the Texans, Nix was eventually claimed by the New York Giants and then joined the practice squads of the then-Washington Redskins and Jacksonville Jaguars back in 2016. Nix had a handful of knee surgeries, which ultimately put an end to his NFL career.

If anyone has information about Nix’s whereabouts, his mother begs for people to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at (904) 630-0500.