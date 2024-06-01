Former NFL star Drew Brees anxious to take another stab at broadcasting: 'Come get me'

Drew Brees' impressive NFL career came to an end after the 2020 season.

He spent the next NFL season working as a color analyst. Brees worked in the booth alongside NBC's play-by-play announcer, Mike Tirico, for a pair of games during his stint at the network. He also worked on Notre Dame football games and appeared in the studio and on location at stadiums for "Football Night in America."

Brees left the network in May 2022, citing his desire to spend more time with family. Now, the former quarterback appears eager to return to broadcasting.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The 45-year-old returned to the New Orleans Saints training site Thursday as the franchise unveiled plans to enshrine him in the team's Hall of Fame.

During a press conference announcing Brees' honor, he brought up his desire to take another shot at broadcasting. He also appeared confident he would excel if he got an opportunity.

DREW BREES ALMOST HAD HIS KIRK COUSINS-MICHAEL PENIX JR MOMENT: SAINTS WANTED PATRICK MAHOMES IN 2017

"I would love to broadcast NFL games at some point again," Brees said. "I think I could be the best at it." Brees suggested he would be open to working on NFL-centric broadcasts, such as "Thursday Night Football," rather than college football games.

"Yep, I said it. SNF, MNF or Thursday Night Football. Come get me when you’re ready! Until then I’m coaching ball," Brees wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

VIEW MOMENT ON X

The Super Bowl champion added that the drawbacks he faced, such as the travel schedule during his first year of retirement, when he left television in 2022, were no longer a concern.

A confident Brees also noted that working as a broadcaster will "bring the most value" to the game of football. Longtime MLB and NFL play-by-play announcer Joe Buck was supportive of Brees getting "another chance" to call games.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"If there’s anybody who was ever created in a computer to be a top analyst at a network, I think it’s Drew Brees. and I would love to see him get another chance at that," Buck told The Athletic's Sports Media Podcast.

"He got one game, and he was working with a new crew and a new play-by-play guy, and everybody expects brilliance. You make one comment, and it gets its own life on social media. It’s just ridiculous."

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.