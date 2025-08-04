Former NFL running back convicted on 6 felony counts in record-breaking dog fighting operation

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A former NFL running back was convicted on six felony counts for operating a large-scale dog-fighting trafficking venture following a multi-day trial in Oklahoma.

The U.S. Department of Justice’s Office of Public Affairs announced the conviction of Leshon Johnson, 54, who was convicted of violating the federal Animal Welfare Act’s prohibitions against possessing, selling, transporting, and delivering animals to be used in fighting ventures.

The announcement stated that Johnson, who played five seasons in the NFL with three different teams, surrendered to the government the "190 dogs seized in this case."

"This criminal profited off of the misery of innocent animals and he will face severe consequences for his vile crimes," Attorney General Pamela Bondi said in a statement. "This case underscores the Department of Justice’s commitment to protecting animals from abuse — 190 dogs are now safe thanks to outstanding collaborative work by our attorneys and law enforcement components."

FBI Director Kash Patel added: "The FBI will not stand for those who perpetuate the despicable crime of dogfighting. Thanks to the hard work of our law enforcement partners, those who continue to engage in organized animal fighting and cruelty will face justice."

The conviction came from an unsealed indictment in March, which went into detail about Johnson’s operation at "Mal Kant Kennels." There was evidence delivered to the federal jury that showed Johnson bred and trafficked "champion" and "grand champion" fighting dogs.

"Authorities seized the 190 dogs from his property, which is the largest number ever seized from a single individual in a federal dog fighting case," the announcement read.

Johnson had a prior dogfighting conviction from the state in 2004. He pleaded guilty to the crime in 2005, where he received a five-year deferred sentence.

Two years later, the NFL was hit with another shocking dogfighting scandal, as Atlanta Falcons star quarterback Michael Vick pleaded guilty to his involvement in a fighting ring and spent 21 months in prison.

Johnson now faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000 on each felony count.

"Dog fighting is a vicious and cruel crime that has no place in a civilized society," U.S. Attorney Christopher J. Wilson for the Eastern District of Oklahoma said in a statement. "I commend the hard work of our law enforcement partners in investigating this case and holding the defendant accountable for his crimes."

Johnson, who became a star at Northern Illinois University, was a third-round pick by the Green Bay Packers in the 1994 NFL Draft. He didn’t serve a large role in Green Bay, who ended up moving on from him midway through the 1995 season.

Johnson joined the Arizona Cardinals, where he would see most of his career yardage on the NFL stage. He started eight of his 15 games in 1996, rushing for 634 yards with three touchdowns, while catching 15 passes for 176 yards and a score.

Johnson spent one more season in Arizona before joining the New York Giants in 1999, where he played in a backup role. He also played in the XFL after his time in the NFL was over.

Follow Fox News Digital's sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.