New England Patriots
Published

Former NFL quarterback Ryan Mallett dead after drowning in Florida: report

Mallett was an Arkansas Razorbacks legend that played five seasons in the NFL

Scott Thompson
Scott Thompson
Former NFL quarterback Ryan Mallett has reportedly died at 35 after tragically drowning in Florida

The incident occurred in Destin, Florida, according to Deltaplex News in Arkansas. Mallett was transported from a beach to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival, the outlet reported. 

The NFL released a statement on Mallett's death.

Ryan Mallet poses in Arkansas jersey

Quarterback Ryan Mallett #15 of the Arkansas Razorbacks poses for a photo on May 19, 2010 in Fayetteville, Arkansas.  (Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

"The NFL family is deeply saddened by the passing of Ryan Mallett. Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones," the NFL said in a statement as well. 

The New England Patriots, who Mallett was drafted by in the third round of the 2011 NFL Draft out of Arkansas, released a statement of their own. 

"The New England Patriots are deeply saddened to learn of the sudden and unexpected passing of former quarterback Ryan Mallett," the team wrote on Twitter with a picture of Mallett in a Patriots uniform. "Our thoughts are with the Mallett family, his former teammates and all who are mourning his loss."

The NFL world was shocked by the sudden passing of one of their brothers, including recently-retired defensive lineman and Houston Texans legend J.J. Watt. They were teammates together in Houston. 

"Horrible news to read about Ryan Mallett. Gone way too soon. Rest in Peace brother," he wrote on Twitter with a praying hands emoji. 

Mallett was an Arkansas Razorbacks legend during his time there in 2009 and 2010. He began his college career at Michigan, but after transferring, he became a star in Fayetteville. 

Ryan Mallet walks on field in beanie

Quarterback Ryan Mallett #15 of the Baltimore Ravens walks off the field after a game on December 17, 2017 against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio. Baltimore won 27-10. (Nick Cammett/Diamond Images/Getty Images)

He threw for 3,624 yards with 30 touchdowns to seven interceptions in 2009 and followed that up with 3,869 yards with 32 touchdowns to 12 interceptions in 2010. 

He would declare for the Draft after his junior season and the Patriots took him to study under Tom Brady. 

But that didn’t last too long as he was quickly moved to the Texans, where he would spend a season and a half before joining the Baltimore Ravens. Mallett was with the Ravens for the 2016 and 2017 seasons before his short time in the league was over. 

Mallett accumulated just eight starts over his 21 games of NFL experience. 

Ryan Mallet with Patriots helmet on

Ryan Mallett #15 of the New England Patriots warms up before NFL game action against the Buffalo Bills at Ralph Wilson Stadium on September 8, 2013 in Orchard Park, New York. (Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images)

In February 2022, Mallett took over as the head football coach at White Hall High School in Arkansas. 

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.