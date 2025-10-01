Expand / Collapse search
Larry Fitzgerald says grass fields aren't 'feasible in most places' despite players' injuries

Malik Nabers tore his ACL at MetLife Stadium

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Week 4 of the NFL season saw a number of endings, two of which were season ending.

Malik Nabers and Tyreek Hill both tore their ACLs, Trey Benson injured his knee and Lamar Jackson tweaked a hamstring, just to name a few.

Specifically, in Nabers' case, that injury occurred on what has become a notorious turf surface at MetLife Stadium, which has also claimed other players' seasons to serious injuries, including multiple ACL and Achilles tears.

(Left) New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers (1) is driven off the field by medical personnel after an injury during the second quarter of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers. The game was in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on Sept. 28, 2025. (Right) Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) reacts after being placed on a medical cart against the New York Jets during the second half at Hard Rock Stadium. The game was in Miami Gardens, Florida, on Sept. 29, 2025. (AP Newsroom/IMAGN)

The NFL Players Association has called for all fields to be grass, but plenty of stadiums have been slow to act.

However, legendary NFL receiver Larry Fitzgerald, who never played fewer than 13 games in a season and played in every game in 13 of his 17 campaigns, does not feel that implementing grass at all 30 NFL stadiums is even possible.

"I don’t think it's feasible in most places. I mean, MetLife Stadium is probably used 100 days a year, and only 20 of them are for football games. You’re hosting Bruce Springsteen concerts, monster truck rallies. I just don’t think grass would do well in that environment," Fitzgerald told Fox News Digital in a recent interview.

MetLife turf

Generic view during an NFL game between the Houston Texans and the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Rich Kane/Icon Sportswire/Corbis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Fitzgerald also noted that sometimes, the nature of football results in injuries no matter the surface, the longtime wide receiver said.

"I was at the 49ers-Cardinals game, and I saw James Conner break his ankle on grass. I saw Nick Bosa blow his ACL on grass. When you have 300-pound people running into each other full-speed, these are strong, physical dudes. If they played in bubble wrap, guys would get hurt."

Hill's injury occurred on grass, but it's easy to say the nature of the tackle resulted in his injury. Bosa also tore his ACL at MetLife Stadium.

It should be noted that Fitzgerald played his home games at State Farm Stadium with the Arizona Cardinals, which has retractable grass. And yet that’s also where Benson suffered an injury that required surgery.

Turf, though, has typically been more prone to soft-tissue injuries, as the NFLPA has cited

General view of MetLife Stadium

General view of the inside of MetLife Stadium prior to an NFL football game between the Miami Dolphins and the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on November 24, 2023, in East Rutherford, New Jersey.  (Perry Knotts/Getty Images)

Half the league’s stadiums use turf, despite NFLPA Executive Director Lloyd Howell saying that 92% of the league’s players prefer grass.

