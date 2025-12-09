Former NFL player condemns Eagles fans for vandalizing coach's home after loss

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Kavin Patullo’s New Jersey home was vandalized with eggs after a recent loss, and former NFL defensive tackle Spice Adams wants to remind fans that it is just a game.

Adams, 45, played college football at Penn State and said he understands Pennsylvania fans, but stressed that they have to relax.

"That's crazy. My reaction to it is that's that's just wild, man.I know the fans are, you know, passionate about their team, but golly, man. Come on, man. That's crazy to do that. Go and egg somebody's house? Wow, man. That's this is a game, man," Adams told Fox News Digital in a recent interview while talking about Red Baron’s fantasy football punishment.

"This is a kid's game. Y'all gotta relax out there. I've played at Penn State, so I understand Pennsylvania's fans, but y'all gotta chill. Y'all gotta relax, man."

Adams said he has never heard of anything like that happening when he was playing. The former defensive tackle played in the NFL for nine seasons, from 2003-2011.

He added that not even Santa Claus is guaranteed a warm reception in Philadelphia, where fans infamously booed him.

The Eagles lost to the Los Angeles Chargers 22-19 in overtime Monday night to drop to 8-5. It was their third straight loss and, once again, the offense, with Patullo as the offensive coordinator, struggled.

Jalen Hurts had a career-high five turnovers in the loss, and angst from the Eagles’ fan base about the offense has grown after winning a Super Bowl last season.

In 2024, with Kellen Moore as the offensive coordinator, the Eagles were fifth in the league in points per game with 29.4. After they won the Super Bowl, Moore departed to take the New Orleans Saints' head coaching job, and the Eagles promoted Patullo to offensive coordinator.

The Eagles have dropped to 19th in the NFL in points per game in Patullo’s first season, averaging 22.2 points per game, a touchdown less than last year.

The Eagles are still in first place in the NFC East with the Dallas Cowboys in second at 6-6-1. The Eagles will look to turn things around when they play the lowly Raiders (2-11) Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

