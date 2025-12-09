Expand / Collapse search
Philadelphia Eagles

Former NFL player condemns Eagles fans for vandalizing coach's home after loss

Spice Adams says Eagles fans need to relax

By Ryan Canfield Fox News
Former NFL defensive lineman Spice Adams talks about Eagles coach's house getting egged Video

Former NFL defensive lineman Spice Adams talks about Eagles coach's house getting egged

Former NFL defensive lineman Spice Adams talks to Fox News Digital about an Eagles coach's house getting egged.

Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Kavin Patullo’s New Jersey home was vandalized with eggs after a recent loss, and former NFL defensive tackle Spice Adams wants to remind fans that it is just a game. 

Adams, 45, played college football at Penn State and said he understands Pennsylvania fans, but stressed that they have to relax. 

"That's crazy. My reaction to it is that's that's just wild, man.I know the fans are, you know, passionate about their team, but golly, man. Come on, man. That's crazy to do that. Go and egg somebody's house? Wow, man. That's this is a game, man," Adams told Fox News Digital in a recent interview while talking about Red Baron’s fantasy football punishment.  

Anthony Adams stands on sideline

Defensive tackle Anthony Adams of the Chicago Bears stands on the sideline during the second quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Soldier Field in Chicago Sept. 11, 2011. (Brian D. Kersey/Getty Images)

"This is a kid's game. Y'all gotta relax out there. I've played at Penn State, so I understand Pennsylvania's fans, but y'all gotta chill. Y'all gotta relax, man."

Adams said he has never heard of anything like that happening when he was playing. The former defensive tackle played in the NFL for nine seasons, from 2003-2011. 

He added that not even Santa Claus is guaranteed a warm reception in Philadelphia, where fans infamously booed him. 

FORMER NFL DEFENSIVE LINEMAN SPICE ADAMS TALKS ABOUT GOOD FANTASY FOOTBALL PUNISHMENTS

Anthony Adams looks on

Anthony Adams of the Chicago Bears awaits the start of play against the Detroit Lions at Soldier Field in Chicago Sept. 12, 2010. (Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

The Eagles lost to the Los Angeles Chargers 22-19 in overtime Monday night to drop to 8-5. It was their third straight loss and, once again, the offense, with Patullo as the offensive coordinator, struggled. 

Jalen Hurts had a career-high five turnovers in the loss, and angst from the Eagles’ fan base about the offense has grown after winning a Super Bowl last season. 

In 2024, with Kellen Moore as the offensive coordinator, the Eagles were fifth in the league in points per game with 29.4. After they won the Super Bowl, Moore departed to take the New Orleans Saints' head coaching job, and the Eagles promoted Patullo to offensive coordinator. 

Kevin Patullo looks on field

Eagles offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo calls a play during a game against the New York Giants Oct. 26, 2025 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. (Terence Lewis/Icon Sportswire)

The Eagles have dropped to 19th in the NFL in points per game in Patullo’s first season, averaging 22.2 points per game, a touchdown less than last year. 

The Eagles are still in first place in the NFC East with the Dallas Cowboys in second at 6-6-1. The Eagles will look to turn things around when they play the lowly Raiders (2-11) Sunday at 1 p.m. ET. 

Ryan Canfield is a digital production assistant for Fox News Digital.

