Former NFL defensive lineman Spice Adams talks about good fantasy football punishments

As the NFL regular season winds down, it's time for fantasy football playoffs and punishments.

Former NFL defensive tackle Spice Adams spoke to Fox News Digital in a recent interview about some forms of punishment.

"The most intricate I've heard of has been someone has to go to a bar when it opens, and then they can't leave until it closes," Adams said.

"In between that time, they have beer every hour on the hour. Like that right there, that would destroy me. That would destroy my soul to sit there and waste all of that time, to be in there from — some of these bars open at 6 a.m. And they're there from 6 a.m. to sometimes 2 a.m. And they're recording the whole thing, and it's just some of these, like you can really hurt yourself."

Adams said Red Baron’s Humble Pie is a good alternative to opening and closing a bar. The pizza pie is smothered with Carolina Reaper sauce, made with spicy mozzarella cheese with ghost pepper flakes, cayenne-dusted pepperoni, fiery habanero slices and jalapeños.

The 45-year-old said the Humble Pie lives up to its name. Adams wore goggles and gloves to deal with the spices and the heat.

"This will definitely humble you. Like, it has all the spices in the world in it. You know what I mean? And when you eat it, you know, you gotta come prepared, man. Like you gotta put these goggles on. You got gloves, right? You can't rub your eyes with Carolina Reaper sauce on your fingers. Like you can't do that," Adams warned.

"I have a hard time putting gloves on because my fingers are jacked up from playing football, but you get the gist. This is a game, but it's not a game."

Adams said his fantasy football team has been "putrid" this season, but that San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey has helped him avoid finishing last, meaning someone else in his league will eat the spicy "Humble Pie."

Adams played in the NFL for nine seasons. He was drafted by the 49ers in the second round of the 2003 NFL Draft out of Penn State and spent the first four seasons of his career there. The last five seasons of his career were with the Chicago Bears.

In 121 career games, Adams recorded 214 solo tackles, 10½ sacks and three forced fumbles.

