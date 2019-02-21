Former NBA standout tweets well wishes to Zion Williamson, but tags national park instead

Former NBA standout Carlos Boozer was among those who took to social media to wish Duke Blue Devils superstar Zion Williamson well after he suffered a “mild knee sprain” Wednesday night.

However, instead of tagging Williamson’s correct Twitter handle, the former two-time All-Star tweeted at Zion National Park – located in Utah and far away from Durham, N.C., where the Blue Devils were taking on their rival North Carolina Tar Heels.

NIKE 'WORKING TO IDENTIFY ISSUE' AFTER ZION WILLIAMSON SPRAINS KNEE WHEN SHOE BURSTS OPEN

“Get Well Soon @ZionNPS,” the Duke alum tweeted.

Boozer was mocked all over Twitter after sending out his tweet and even got a response from the Zion National Park Twitter handle.

“Thanks! In anticipation of heavy snow, several roads at @ZionNPS have closed. Be careful out there!” the park wrote back at Boozer.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Williamson, who was widely regarded as a Top 3 pick in the upcoming NBA Draft, went down during Duke’s loss to North Carolina. Coach Mike Krzyzewski called Williamson’s injury a “mild knee sprain.”