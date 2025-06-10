Expand / Collapse search
This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

NBA

Former NBA All-Star DeMarcus Cousins nearly comes to blows with fans after drinks thrown in his direction

The 4-time All-Star had to be restrained by security during heated Puerto Rico basketball game

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
A former NBA All-Star had to be separated from fans who tossed drinks toward him after he was ejected from a game in Puerto Rico.

DeMarcus Cousins, playing for Mets de Guaynabo in the Baloncesto Superior Nacional, was tossed from a game on Monday night and nearly came to blows with numerous attendees.

While exiting the court, Cousins was ridiculed by fans, with many of them waving goodbye. But others flipped the bird, with one in particular setting Cousins off. 

DeMarcus Cousins complaining

Denver Nuggets center DeMarcus Cousins reacts after being called for a technical foul against the Golden State Warriors during the 2022 NBA playoffs. (Cary Edmondson-USA Today Sports)

One fan gave Cousins the middle finger right in his face, and Cousins responded by reaching out to grab the fan.

Cousins then continued walking, but that same fan then launched his drink toward Cousins. Several other fans followed by throwing debris onto Cousins, who turned around and had to be taken down by security.

Earlier in the contest, one fan mocked Cousins with a crying gesture, to which Cousins responded by grabbing his genitals. He and that fan also had to be separated.

Cousins' squad lost, 101-92, to Vaqueros de Bayamon, where JaVale McGee, Theo Pinson and Danilo Gallinari all play.

DeMarcus Cousins in 2022

Nuggets center DeMarcus Cousins during the Los Angeles Lakers game at Ball Arena in Denver, April 10, 2022. (Ron Chenoy-USA Today Sports)

Cousins, a four-time All-Star and fifth pick in the 2010 NBA Draft out of Kentucky, last played in the NBA in the 2021-22 season, where he suited up for both the Milwaukee Bucks and Denver Nuggets.

The 34-year-old was on a Hall of Fame trajectory early in his career, averaging 25.2 points and 11.9 rebounds from 2014 through 2018 while playing for both the Sacramento Kings and New Orleans Pelicans.

DeMarcus Cousins plays for the Rockets

Rockets' DeMarcus Cousins reacts during the Los Angeles Lakers game, Jan. 10, 2021, in Houston. (Carmen Mandato/Pool Photo via AP)

He then spent the 2018-19 season with the Golden State Warriors, but was injured and missed entire next season. Afterward, he played in just 89 games, started 18 of them, and averaged just 8.9 points and 6 boards.

