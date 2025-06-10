Former NBA All-Star DeMarcus Cousins nearly comes to blows with fans after drinks thrown in his direction

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A former NBA All-Star had to be separated from fans who tossed drinks toward him after he was ejected from a game in Puerto Rico.

DeMarcus Cousins, playing for Mets de Guaynabo in the Baloncesto Superior Nacional, was tossed from a game on Monday night and nearly came to blows with numerous attendees.

While exiting the court, Cousins was ridiculed by fans, with many of them waving goodbye. But others flipped the bird, with one in particular setting Cousins off.

One fan gave Cousins the middle finger right in his face, and Cousins responded by reaching out to grab the fan.

Cousins then continued walking, but that same fan then launched his drink toward Cousins. Several other fans followed by throwing debris onto Cousins, who turned around and had to be taken down by security.

Earlier in the contest, one fan mocked Cousins with a crying gesture, to which Cousins responded by grabbing his genitals. He and that fan also had to be separated.

Cousins' squad lost, 101-92, to Vaqueros de Bayamon, where JaVale McGee, Theo Pinson and Danilo Gallinari all play.

Cousins, a four-time All-Star and fifth pick in the 2010 NBA Draft out of Kentucky, last played in the NBA in the 2021-22 season, where he suited up for both the Milwaukee Bucks and Denver Nuggets.

The 34-year-old was on a Hall of Fame trajectory early in his career, averaging 25.2 points and 11.9 rebounds from 2014 through 2018 while playing for both the Sacramento Kings and New Orleans Pelicans.

He then spent the 2018-19 season with the Golden State Warriors, but was injured and missed entire next season. Afterward, he played in just 89 games, started 18 of them, and averaged just 8.9 points and 6 boards.

Follow Fox News Digital's sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.