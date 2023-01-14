Expand / Collapse search
Detroit Lions
Published

Lions' Jamaal Williams fined over $18,000 for hip-swinging touchdown celebration

It was Williams' second fine for a celebration this season

Ryan Morik
By Ryan Morik | Fox News
Jamaal Williams' hips don't lie, and neither did the NFL when it said it was cracking down on touchdown celebrations.

After Williams' first touchdown of the Detroit Lions' 20-16 win over the Green Bay Packers, the running back celebrated with a swivel of the hips.

Jamaal Williams (30) of the Detroit Lions celebrates a touchdown during a game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field Jan. 8, 2023, in Green Bay, Wis. The Lions defeated the Packers 20-16.

Jamaal Williams (30) of the Detroit Lions celebrates a touchdown during a game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field Jan. 8, 2023, in Green Bay, Wis. The Lions defeated the Packers 20-16. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

The hip-swinging, though, cost him. The NFL fined him $18,566.

Williams was not penalized during the game for the celebration.

Williams scored twice on the night, and the Lions' victory knocked the Packers out of playoff contention.

The game would have been a true do-or-die if the Seattle Seahawks had lost their game against the Los Angeles Rams earlier in the day. The Seahawks' overtime win knocked the Lions out. 

Despite that, though, the Lions still did Seattle a huge favor. Their win over Green Bay put the Seahawks in the playoffs.

Jamaal Williams of the Detroit Lions rushes for a touchdown during a game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field Jan. 8, 2023, in Green Bay, Wis. The Lions defeated the Packers 20-16.

Jamaal Williams of the Detroit Lions rushes for a touchdown during a game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field Jan. 8, 2023, in Green Bay, Wis. The Lions defeated the Packers 20-16. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

The fine was Williams' second of the season. In Week 3, he was also fined $13,261 for a celebration.

Detroit finished 9-8 on the season after starting 1-6.