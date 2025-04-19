Former Kent State coach took over $100,000 in loans from booster, investigation says

Former Kent State coach Kenni Burns took over $100,000 in loans from a booster, according to an investigation.

That booster was also a school vendor. Burns was placed on administrative leave in March and was fired on April 11.

Kent State never publicly gave a reason as to why Burns was placed on administrative leave or fired.

An independent investigation by an outside law firm found that Burns had received six figures in loans from Michael Awad, according to the Akron Beacon Journal.

The loans began in 2023, after Burns said his house had flooded, and was struggling financially because he hadn’t sold his home in Minnesota. Burns began to pay the $109,000 in loans he had borrowed on Halloween 2023, and paid them off with nine checks over 14 months, according to the investigation.

There was no evidence that Burns paid interest on the loans.

While Burns received the loans from Awad, Awad helped him open a credit card with Hometown Bank. In 2024, Burns failed to make the minimum payments and exceeded the credit card’s limit and was sued by the bank, according to the Akron Beacon Journal.

The bank’s suit against Burns was settled once the former Kent State coach had paid off what he owed.

The loans that Burns received might have violated the state's ethics laws, which prevent state employees from receiving benefits from boosters.

Burns was hired by Kent State prior to the 2023 season and saw little success as head coach. The team went 1-23 during his tenure, and they did not have a win over an FBS team.

Kent State has the longest active losing streak in NCAA Division I football.

