Ohio State Buckeyes

Former Kansas State quarterback Will Howard announces transfer to Ohio State

Howard has one year of eligibility remaining

Joe Morgan By Joe Morgan Fox News
Published
The quarterback carousel in college football continues to turn as the transfer portal has become king. 

Former Kansas State quarterback Will Howard committed to Ohio State on Thursday for his final year of eligibility. 

Will Howard throws against Baylor

Quarterback Will Howard #18 of the Kansas State Wildcats throws a pass against the Baylor Bears in the first half at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium on November 11, 2023, in Manhattan, Kansas.  (Peter G. Aiken/Getty Images)

"I'm glad I took my time with this decision," Howard told ESPN. "Through it, I got to learn a lot about myself and college football in general. It was a great process. I'm really glad I ended up choosing Ohio State.

"I knew that if I passed this up, I'd regret passing up the chance to go be the quarterback at Ohio State. I knew I'd be kicking myself if I passed up this opportunity."

Howard will be a fifth-year senior after spending the first four years of his college career in Manhattan, Kansas. 

He led the Wildcats to the 2022 Big 12 Championship Game where Kansas State defeated TCU before the Horned Frogs played in the College Football Playoff. In his two years as a starter, Howard went 12-5 and threw for 4,276 yards, 39 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. 

Will Howard scores a touchdown

Kansas State Wildcats quarterback Will Howard (18) shoves Iowa State Cyclones defensive back T.J. Tampa (2) aside during a touchdown run in the third quarter of a Big 12 football game between the Iowa State Cyclones and Kansas State Wildcats on November 25, 2023, at Bill Snyder Family Stadium in Manhattan, Kansas.  (Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Howard also ran for 251 yards and nine touchdowns in 2023. 

Howard said he chose Ohio State because he wanted to have a chance at winning a national championship and potentially jump into the first or second round of the NFL Draft. 

"The goal I have, I want to go win a national championship," he told ESPN. "At the end of the day, I want to go be a starting quarterback in the NFL. . . . I feel like the best place to stick as a quarterback in the NFL is as a first- or second-round pick in the NFL draft. Going to Ohio State gives me a chance to make a jump and leap into that conversation."

Howard’s decision to join the Buckeyes comes one month after 2023 starter Kyle McCord entered the transfer portal. 

Kyle McCord throws

Ohio State quarterback Kyle McCord throws during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Michigan, Saturday, November 25, 2023, in Ann Arbor, Michigan.  (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

McCord announced in mid-December that he would play for Fran Brown at Syracuse next season. 

Ohio State went 11-2 in 2023, losing to Michigan for the third straight year to keep them out of the Big Ten Championship Game and the CFP. 

The Buckeyes lost to the Missouri Tigers in the Cotton Bowl. 

Joe Morgan is a Sports Reporter for Fox News.