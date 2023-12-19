Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

College Football

From Dillon Gabriel to Kyle McCord, a look at the wild world of transfer portal quarterbacks

Multiple big-name QBs have entered the transfer portal

Joe Morgan By Joe Morgan Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for December 19 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for December 19

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The world of college football may seem foreign to fans used to the old ways of doing things. 

Gone are the days of players committing to a program, staying through at least their junior seasons and being present for the build. 

Colorado Buffaloes before a game against Oregon

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before taking on the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium Sept. 23, 2023.  (Andy Cross/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

The transfer portal has changed everything, allowing programs to rebuild in just a few short weeks. 

CHARLES BARKLEY CRITICIZES CFP OFFICIALS' DECISION TO LEAVE OUT FLORIDA STATE

As always, the quarterback position is the jewel of the portal as teams look to find a signal-caller who will take them to the next level. 

Let’s take a look at the top quarterbacks in the portal who have chosen their next destinations. 

Dillon Gabriel, Oregon Ducks

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning had one transfer quarterback heading out the door, so he went out and got a one-year rental. 

After spending the last two seasons as the starter at Oklahoma, Dillon Gabriel committed to play for a third school in his final season of eligibility. He threw for more than 3,000 yards in 2022 and 2023 and led the Sooners to a 10-2 record in 2023. 

Dillon Gabriel celebrates beating Texas

Quarterback Dillon Gabriel of the Oklahoma Sooners wears the Golden Hat after a win over the Texas Longhorns at the Cotton Bowl Oct. 7, 2023, in Dallas, Texas. (Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

VICE PRESIDENT KAMALA HARRIS ATTENDS CELEBRATION BOWL IN SUPPORT OF ALMA MATER: 'IT WAS A GOOD GAME'

He’ll head to Eugene to play in an offense that just produced a Heisman Trophy finalist and one that was second in the country in yards (527.4) and points per game (44.2). 

Gabriel will lead the Ducks into the Big Ten as Oregon departs the Pac-12.  

Kyle McCord, Syracuse Orange

The Ohio State Buckeyes will have a different quarterback under center for the third straight season. 

Kyle McCord, who took over the starting quarterback job after C.J. Stroud entered the NFL, was a surprise entrant to the transfer portal after just one season as the starter in Columbus. 

His destination is also surprising. McCord chose Syracuse over the weekend, a few weeks after the Orange announced Fran Brown as its next head coach. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Kyle McCord looks to pass against Michigan

Kyle McCord of the Ohio State Buckeyes looks to pass against the Michigan Wolverines during the first quarter in a game at Michigan Stadium Nov. 25, 2023 in Ann Arbor, Mich. (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

"I think the experience on the coaching staff is extremely important," McCord told ESPN. "It was a big factor in my decision. Just being at a place where I can be surrounded with good players. They've done some good things on the portal trail, bringing in some guys from Georgia and other places. All of that, when you combine it, makes it an appealing destination."

McCord threw for 3,170 yards, 24 touchdowns and six interceptions in 2023, leading the Buckeyes to a record of 11-1. 

UCLA HEAD COACH CHIP KELLY SPEAKS ON 'SAD' DESTRUCTION OF PAC-12: 'WE FAILED'

Will Rogers, Washington Huskies

Mississippi State’s all-time leading passer is heading to the Pacific Northwest. 

Will Rogers, who has thrown for the second-most yards in SEC history, committed to Washington last week as the Huskies prepare for a matchup with Texas in the College Football Playoff

Rogers will be in line to replace Heisman Trophy finalist Michael Penix Jr. under center. The Huskies led the country in passing yards in 2023 (343.8). 

Will Rogers looks to pass

Will Rogers (2) of the Mississippi State Bulldogs looks to pass during the first half against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Davis Wade Stadium Sept. 30, 2023, in Starkville, Miss.  (Justin Ford/Getty Images)

"Obviously, how coach Grubb [Washington’s offensive coordinator] runs his offense, it's one of the tops in the country with how they score points and how quarterback friendly the system is," Rogers said, according to ESPN. "People started to catch on to them in 2022. That's when the whole nation took notice. Things didn't go as planned this year [for me], and I entered the portal. I had hoped that they would reach out." 

Grayson McCall, N.C. State Wolfpack

After an injury-plagued 2023 season in Myrtle Beach, Grayson McCall will play his sixth and final year of college football in Raleigh, North Carolina. 

The three-time Sun Belt Player of the Year played in just seven games in 2023 after suffering a season-ending injury. 

Grayson McCall plays against Appalachian State

Grayson McCall (10) of the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers gets the snap during a game against the Appalachian State Mountaineers at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C., Oct 10, 2023.  (David Jensen/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

McCall threw for over 10,000 yards in his Coastal Carolina career, completing 69.9% of his passes for 88 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. 

Riley Leonard, Notre Dame Fighting Irish 

After putting the Duke Blue Devils on the map, Riley Leonard heads to one of the most storied programs in college football. 

Leonard will replace transfer Sam Hartman under center in his final year of eligibility after Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman found another quarterback in the portal. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Riley Leonard calls signals

Riley Leonard of the Duke Blue Devils directs his team at Cardinal Stadium Oct. 28, 2023, in Louisville. (Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

At Duke, Leonard led the Blue Devils to a spot in the top 25 in 2023, defeating Clemson in Week 1 and earning the program's highest ranking since 1994. 

With the departure of head coach Mike Elko to Texas A&M, Leonard entered the portal after throwing for 4,450 yards, 24 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in his Duke career. Leonard added 19 scores on the ground in his three seasons in Durham. 

Tyler Van Dyke, Wisconsin Badgers

After three seasons as the starter in Miami, Tyler Van Dyke will join forces with Luke Fickell in Madison, Wisconsin.

Van Dyke’s best season came in 2021 when he threw for 25 touchdowns and just six interceptions. 

Tyler Van Dyke celebrates a touchdown

Tyler Van Dyke of the Miami Hurricanes celebrates after a touchdown during the first quarter of a game against the Louisville Cardinals at Hard Rock Stadium Nov. 18, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla.  (Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

The Badgers went 7-5 in 2023 with an offense that was middle of the road in the Big Ten. The Badgers averaged 206.9 yards through the air. 

Other QBs to commit 

Tyler Shough, Louisville Cardinals

Aiden Chiles, Michigan State Spartans

Dante Moore, Oregon Ducks

Joe Morgan is a Sports Reporter for Fox News.