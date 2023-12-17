Expand / Collapse search
Syracuse Orange

Ex-Ohio State star Kyle McCord transfers to Syracuse

McCord starred at Ohio State in 2023

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
Former Ohio State quarterback Kyle McCord committed to Syracuse on Sunday after leading the Buckeyes to an 11-1 season and getting the team into the Cotton Bowl.

McCord was among the marquee names in the transfer portal as the regular season ended. He was a four-star recruit out of Philadelphia and a high school teammate of future Buckeyes star Marvin Harrison Jr. before he decided to head north to Syracuse.

Kyle McCord vs Wisconsin

Kyle McCord of the Ohio State Buckeyes during the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium on Oct. 28, 2023, in Madison. (John Fisher/Getty Images)

In 2023, McCord had 3,170 passing yards and 24 touchdown passes. The team’s only loss came against Michigan, which pushed them out of the Big Ten Championship and the College Football Playoff. He was named the starter after C.J. Stroud decided to turn pro.

Fran Brown's name

Fran Brown of the Syracuse Orange is shown on the scoreboard during a game against the LSU Tigers at JMA Wireless Dome on Nov. 28, 2023, in Syracuse. (Bryan Bennett/Getty Images)

It’s the latest boon for Syracuse's Fran Brown since he took over as head coach. He came over from Georgia and spent time with Rutgers and Temple. The Orange were 6-6 during the season but parted ways with Dion Barbers before the year was over.

Syracuse had one 10-win season under Barber, coming in 2018, which concluded with a win in the Camping World Bowl. It was the first time the team had won at least 10 games since the 2001 season. 

Kyle McCord looks to throw

Kyle McCord of the Ohio State Buckeyes looks to pass against the Wolverines at Michigan Stadium on Nov. 25, 2023, in Ann Arbor. (Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)

McCord heads to Syracuse after the Orange received transfer commits from Georgia wide receiver Jackson Meeks and Zeed Haynes.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

