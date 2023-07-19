Expand / Collapse search
Philadelphia Eagles
Former Eagle says he 'can't stand' 'f---ing obnoxious' Philadelphians

C.J. Gardner-Johnson spent last season with Eagles before signing with Lions

Ryan Morik
Ryan Morik
It's a pretty good assumption to say C.J. Gardner-Johnson didn't exactly love his time in Philadelphia.

The safety's time on the field with the Eagles was unforgettable, as he and the birds went 14-3 and won the NFC.

But there seems to be a good reason why Gardner-Johnson spent just one season with them and then dipped to the Detroit Lions

CJ Gardner Johnson in Super Bowl

Philadelphia Eagles safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson (23) celebrates a defensive stop during Super Bowl LVII between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, February 12th, 2023 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ. (Adam Bow/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Gardner-Johnson was streaming while playing video games when he said a fan paid him five dollars to answer what his favorite and least favorites part of Philly were.

"Alright, f--- it," Gardner-Johnson began. "My least favorite thing is the people. They're f---ing obnoxious. I f---ing can't stand the f---ers."

His favorite thing? "I f--- with the weather."

Gardner-Johnson may have some rough bias against the citizens of Philly, though. He said his car was stolen after the Eagles' playoff win over the New York Giants in January.

CJ Gardner Johnson against yankees

C.J. Gardner-Johnson #23 of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on against the New York Giants at Lincoln Financial Field on January 8, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.  (Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

"Wow. Wow, that’s how y’all gettin down in Philly?" he said.

He led the NFL with six interceptions last year and signed a one-year, $8 million pact with the Lions in the offseason.

Detroit's offense is ready to carry them to their first NFC North title in franchise history and first playoff appearance since the 2016 season. They scored 26.6 points per game last year, drafted running back Jahmyr Gibbs with the 12th pick, and will have a fully healthy Jameson Williams back from suspension after six games.

CJ Gardner Johnson in game

C..J. Gardner-Johnson #23 of the Philadelphia Eagles gets set against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on November 3, 2022 in Houston, Texas.  (Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

However, they allowed 25.1 points per game last season, the fifth-most in the league, so Gardner-Johnson will certainly be a welcome sight in the secondary.

The Lions went 9-8 last season, going 8-2 in their final 10 games, and were alive for the playoffs at the beginning of Week 18, but were knocked out just before their season-ending contest in Green Bay.