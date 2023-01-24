Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Philadelphia Eagles
Published

Eagles' CJ Gardner-Johnson says his car was stolen after playoff win over Giants

Gardner-Johnson said the theft happened after the Eagles divisional round win over the Giants

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for January 24 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for January 24

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Philadelphia, or the "City of Brotherly Love" as some call it, is not exactly living up to its name for one NFL player. 

Eagles safety CJ Gardner-Johnson, who was traded by the New Orleans Saints in August, took to social media on Monday to share that his car had been stolen.

C.J. Gardner-Johnson, #23 of the Philadelphia Eagles, reacts against the New York Giants during the NFC Divisional Playoff game at Lincoln Financial Field on Jan. 21, 2023 in Philadelphia.

C.J. Gardner-Johnson, #23 of the Philadelphia Eagles, reacts against the New York Giants during the NFC Divisional Playoff game at Lincoln Financial Field on Jan. 21, 2023 in Philadelphia. (Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

"I know exactly who took my car," Gardner-Johnson could be heard saying in the video. "I know exactly who stole my s---, bro. Yeah, don’t worry about it, we got y’all on camera."

EAGLES DOMINATE NFC EAST RIVAL GIANTS, EARN TRIP TO NFC CHAMPIONSHIP

What really stuck out to the third-year safety was that the theft seemingly took place after the Eagles' 38-7 rout of the New York Giants in the divisional round on Saturday. 

DeVonta Smith, #6 of the Philadelphia Eagles, celebrates his touchdown with teammate A.J. Brown, #11, during the first quarter against the New York Giants in the NFC Divisional Playoff game at Lincoln Financial Field on Jan. 21, 2023 in Philadelphia.

DeVonta Smith, #6 of the Philadelphia Eagles, celebrates his touchdown with teammate A.J. Brown, #11, during the first quarter against the New York Giants in the NFC Divisional Playoff game at Lincoln Financial Field on Jan. 21, 2023 in Philadelphia. (Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

"Wow. Wow, that’s how y’all gettin down in Philly?" 

While Gardner-Johnson claims to have footage of the burglary on camera, his focus will no doubt be on Sunday’s NFC Championship game against the red-hot San Francisco 49ers. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Head coach Nick Sirianni praised Gardner-Johnson and the rest of Eagles’ secondary during a press conference on Monday, adding he thought they played "an outstanding game" against the Giants. 

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley, #26, runs with the ball as Philadelphia Eagles safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson, #23, tries to stop him during the second half of an NFL divisional round playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, in Philadelphia.

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley, #26, runs with the ball as Philadelphia Eagles safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson, #23, tries to stop him during the second half of an NFL divisional round playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

"I could go on and on about how good this group has been, and I do believe that it’s that iron sharpens iron," Sirianni said, also complementing his coaching staff. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We’re really good in the secondary, and we’re really good at wide out, and they’ve made each other better through the battles that they’ve gone against, that they’ve done all year, similar to our O-line and D-line."

The Eagles will face the San Francisco 49ers, who are on a 12-game win streak, on Sunday at 3:00 p.m. ET. 

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.