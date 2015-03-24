Expand / Collapse search
Former 1st-round pick Royce White fighting for mental health, NBA spot with Sacramento Kings

By | Associated Press
    In this photo taken Friday, March 21, 2014, Sacramento Kings forward Royce White walks past Kings head coach Michael Malone to enter his first NBA basketball game in the closing moments of the Kings 99-79 loss to the San Antonio Spurs in Sacramento, Calif.

    In this photo taken Friday, March 21, 2014, Sacramento Kings forward Royce White center, playing in his first NBA basketball game, positions himself for a rebound, between San Antonio Spurs' Matt Bonner, left, and Aron Baynes, of Australia, in Sacramento, Calif.

SACRAMENETO, Calif. – Royce White has finally made his NBA debut, and he's hoping to make more news on the court than off of it for a change.

The 16th overall pick of the 2012 draft, who is best known for his contentious and public disagreement with the Houston Rockets over how to treat his anxiety disorder, which includes a fear of flying, is trying to make a new name for himself with the Sacramento Kings late this season.

Not only must he prove he can still play, White has to show he can handle the rigors of the league's schedule. He's on his second 10-day contract with the Kings this month, and he knows nothing beyond that is guaranteed.