Former 1st-round pick Royce White fighting for mental health, NBA spot with Sacramento Kings

Royce White has finally made his NBA debut, and he's hoping to make more news on the court than off of it for a change.

The 16th overall pick of the 2012 draft, who is best known for his contentious and public disagreement with the Houston Rockets over how to treat his anxiety disorder, which includes a fear of flying, is trying to make a new name for himself with the Sacramento Kings late this season.

Not only must he prove he can still play, White has to show he can handle the rigors of the league's schedule. He's on his second 10-day contract with the Kings this month, and he knows nothing beyond that is guaranteed.