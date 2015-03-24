Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Sports
Published
Last Update September 18, 2015

Flyers score 4 goals in 3rd period to end 13-game winless streak vs. Sharks with 5-2 victory

By | Associated Press
  • Flyers Sharks Hockey
    Image 1 of 2

    San Jose Sharks' Antti Niemi, front, falls back in front of Philadelphia Flyers' Steve Downie during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Monday, Feb. 3, 2014, in San Jose, Calif. (AP Photo/George Nikitin) (The Associated Press)

  • 960af584-Flyers Sharks Hockey
    Image 2 of 2

    Philadelphia Flyers' Wayne Simmonds, right, smiles after scoring against the San Jose Sharks during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Monday, Feb. 3, 2014, in San Jose, Calif. At left is Flyers' Jacub Voracek. (AP Photo/George Nikitin) (The Associated Press)

SAN JOSE, Calif. – Matt Read, Michael Raffl and Claude Giroux scored in a span of 2:45 early in the third period to erase a one-goal deficit and lead the Philadelphia Flyers past San Jose 5-2 on Monday night for their first win over the Sharks since 2000.

Mark Streit and Jacob Voracek also scored and Steve Mason made 20 saves for the Flyers, who had 11 losses and two ties in the series since beating the Sharks on Dec. 21, 2000.

Sharks rookie Matt Nieto scored twice in the first period for his first career multigoal game, but that lead was erased in a flash early in the third period when Antti Niemi was sent to the bench as San Jose lost for the fourth time in five games.