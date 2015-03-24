Flyers score 4 goals in 3rd period to end 13-game winless streak vs. Sharks with 5-2 victory

next Image 1 of 2

Matt Read, Michael Raffl and Claude Giroux scored in a span of 2:45 early in the third period to erase a one-goal deficit and lead the Philadelphia Flyers past San Jose 5-2 on Monday night for their first win over the Sharks since 2000.

Mark Streit and Jacob Voracek also scored and Steve Mason made 20 saves for the Flyers, who had 11 losses and two ties in the series since beating the Sharks on Dec. 21, 2000.

Sharks rookie Matt Nieto scored twice in the first period for his first career multigoal game, but that lead was erased in a flash early in the third period when Antti Niemi was sent to the bench as San Jose lost for the fourth time in five games.