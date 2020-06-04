Florida State's Marvin Wilson is 'moving forward' after disputing coach Mike Norvell's claim he spoke to every player

Florida State defensive lineman Marvin Wilson is ready to move forward after previously threatening not to take part in team practices because of coach Mike Norvell’s earlier claims that he had a “back-and-forth” with each player on his team following the death of George Floyd.

Norvell fired back after a report by The Athletic on Wednesday quoted Norvell as saying that he "went back and forth individually with every player this weekend."

“Man this … did not happen,” Norvell said in a tweet. “We got a generated text that was sent to everybody. There was no one on one talk between us and coach. This is a lie and me and my teammates as a whole are outraged and we will not be working out until further notice.”

The exact transcript of the text, obtained by tomahawknation.com, was later released.

“Good evening (name) I wanted to shoot you a short message sorry I can’t send video cause I’m driving,” the message began.

“I wanted to let you know that Maria and I are praying for every coach & player as well as for our country. For all those that have been victims of hateful actions, discrimination, prejudice and disrespect we lift them up in our thoughts and seek justice. We live in an unfair and volatile world but I want you to know that you are loved & counted on to make a difference for our country’s future. I know there is anger and strong feelings that come with each day and every experience but please know better days are ahead because of YOU. Be safe and please always know we are here for you as coaches and staff if you ever need to talk. You have a tremendous platform as member of our Nole Family. Let’s be different and let our actions be heard in Service, Sacrifice, and Respect. Thank you for opportunity to coach you and stand by your side can’t wait to see you tomorrow night in zoom meeting!”

The team met Thursday, and Norvell issued a statement thanking Wilson for speaking up and clarified his earlier statement.

“Last Saturday evening, I sent a text to each player individually to present an opportunity for open communication with me," Norvell said in the statement.

"Many members of our team chose to respond and have more in-depth conversations about issues and feelings. Marvin is right. It was a mistake to use the word 'every.' Particularly at this time, words are important, and I'm sorry. ... We will continue to communicate and work together to be part of the solution making our world a better place for ALL."

Wilson also took to Instagram to post a message that he and the team “are moving forward.”

“Me being a man of color, I want to be that change," Wilson said. "I'm going to be an educated millionaire with a degree. And I'll be able to tell those kids that you can be whatever you want in this world if you put your mind to it and you work hard, because you come from royalty.

"You are black, and you should be proud of that. You stand for something, and you mean something. You have a story to tell and a story that needs to be heard no matter what. You are special."