Florida backup QB tweets during halftime: Give Kyle Trask the Heisman

Florida Gators quarterback Kyle Trask did so well Saturday night it forced his backup to tweet at halftime.

Trask had five touchdown passes in the first half against Arkansas and the Gators went into the locker room leading 35-14.

Anthony Richardson, who serves as a backup to Trask, tweeted while Florida was at halftime and advocated for the starter to get some Heisman Trophy recognition.

“Aye I’m not supposed to be on my phone but somebody tell them to give Kyle the heisman trophy already!” Richardson wrote.

He may have been right.

Trask finished the game against Arkansas with six touchdown passes and 356 yards in Florida’s 63-35 victory over Arkansas. Even more impressive, Trask was 23-for-29 in the game.

“The more success teams have sometimes, the more individual awards come," coach Dan Mullen said after the game. "If we keep being successful as a team, we keep making plays, he’s going to have the opportunity to get individual awards.”

Trask now has an SEC-record 28 touchdown passes on the season.

“I think I did a great job of executing and being efficient,” he said. “You strive for perfection, but it's really hard to get there.”

Trask is right up there with other quarterbacks like Trevor Lawrence, Justin Fields and Mac Jones as the best in college football right now.

