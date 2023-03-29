Expand / Collapse search
Florida Atlantic Owls
Published

Florida Atlantic head coach says he instantly regretted joining school at first: 'Career suicide'

FAU is in its first Final Four in school history

Ryan Morik
By Ryan Morik | Fox News
If anyone told Dusty May back in 2018 he would be participating in the Final Four at Florida Atlantic five years after joining the program, he probably would not have believed them.

In fact, if anyone told him he would even be coaching at the school today, he might ask them to tell another story.

May said by the time he got back to his hotel after signing, he regretted the decision.

Florida Atlantic Owls head coach Dusty May celebrates with the team after defeating the Kansas State Wildcats in the Elite Eight round game of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Madison Square Garden on March 25, 2023 in New York City.

Florida Atlantic Owls head coach Dusty May celebrates with the team after defeating the Kansas State Wildcats in the Elite Eight round game of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Madison Square Garden on March 25, 2023 in New York City. (Elsa/Getty Images)

"I walk in the room and I started crying and said, ‘I just committed career suicide. I’m not good enough. I can’t do this,'" May told to CBS Sports.

Five years later, the Owls are less than three days away from a chance at playing for the national title.

May was close with FAU athletic director Brian White, so he agreed to become the head coach almost instantly.

Florida Atlantic Owls head coach Dusty May holds the Eastern Regional Championship trophy after defeating the Kansas State Wildcats in the game during the Elite Eight round of the 2023 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament held at Madison Square Garden on March 25, 2023 in New York City.

Florida Atlantic Owls head coach Dusty May holds the Eastern Regional Championship trophy after defeating the Kansas State Wildcats in the game during the Elite Eight round of the 2023 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament held at Madison Square Garden on March 25, 2023 in New York City. (Ben Solomon/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

"When I feel something in my stomach I go with it. At that point, I still haven’t been to our gym, our weight room, our locker room," he admitted.

When he finally did see everything, he was not a fan.

"When I get to the gym, there’s a pickup game going on. The facilities weren’t up to par. And I had already accepted the job. I knew we just had a lot of work even to fill a competitive roster."

May admitted he "would’ve left and went back to Gainesville after signing the contract if it wasn’t for my relationship with Mike and his family."

"I’m not a big crier, but I burst into tears like a baby," he said.

Florida Atlantic Owls head coach Dusty May is interviewed after defeating the Kansas State Wildcats during the Elite Eight round of the 2023 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament held at Madison Square Garden on March 25, 2023 in New York City.

Florida Atlantic Owls head coach Dusty May is interviewed after defeating the Kansas State Wildcats during the Elite Eight round of the 2023 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament held at Madison Square Garden on March 25, 2023 in New York City. (Jamie Schwaberow/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

But now, he could be crying tears of joy within the next week - his ninth-seeded Owls will face No. 5 San Diego State.