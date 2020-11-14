Florida Atlantic players celebrate too hard with Shula Bowl trophy after win over Florida International

Florida Atlantic football players got a bit too hyped over their rivalry victory against Florida International.

The Owls defeated the Panthers, 38-19, and won the Shula Bowl, which is named after the legendary football coach Don Shula who won Super Bowls with the Miami Dolphins.

At the end of the game, Owls players ran toward the Shula Bowl trophy to carry it onto the field, but part of the award broke off and bounced onto the ground.

It didn’t appear to matter so much to the celebrating team.

The Shula Bowl had been played each season since 2002. Florida Atlantic won the first three instances of the game until 2005 when the Owls lost 52-6 to Florida International. The Panthers would later have to vacate the win because of future NCAA penalties.

Florida International later beat Florida Atlantic in 2011, 2012, 2014 and 2016. The Owls have a 14-4 lead over the Panthers in the series.

On Friday night, Florida Atlantic running back Javion Posey went for 182 yards on 18 carries and had a touchdown. He also was 10-for-16 passing with 80 yards and two touchdowns.

D’vonte Price led the way for the Panthers with 178 rushing yards and a touchdown.

Florida Atlantic moved to 4-1 on the season and the Panthers dropped to 0-4.