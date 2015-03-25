FIFA upbeat as 2014 World Cup tickets set to go on sale, expects similar demand as in Germany

Tickets for the 2014 World Cup will go on sale Tuesday, and FIFA is expecting similar demand to that from the 2006 tournament in Germany.

Fans from around the world will be allowed to apply for tickets on FIFA's website beginning at 6 a.m. EDT.

There were about seven applicants for every ticket of the 64-match tournament in 2006, which was attended by more than 3.3 million fans. Almost 2 million tickets were sold to the general public in South Africa in 2010, but the number of applications during the first ticketing phase was significantly lower.