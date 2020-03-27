Father of Louisville wide receiver dies from coronavirus complications

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

The father of Louisville wide receiver Corey Reed Jr. died Wednesday from complications of the coronavirus, the team announced.

Reed’s father died in a hospital in his hometown of Atlanta. He was 43.

“My deepest condolences go out to Corey and his entire family,” Louisville Cardinals football coach Scott Satterfield said in a statement.

“This horrible virus has affected so many people, and it's even more difficult when it touches someone in the UofL football family," he added. "We have been in contact with Corey and his family, and are here to support him during this extremely difficult time.”

Reed entered Louisville prior to the start of the 2017 season. He played four games his freshman year and caught eight passes for 145 yards. Reed only played one game his sophomore year.

He entered the transfer portal last year and ended up playing four games at Iowa Western Community College before returning to Louisville last month, according to 24/7 Sports.

As of Wednesday, Georgia had at least 1,600 coronavirus cases and at least 55 deaths. There have been at least 76,500 cases across the U.S. with roughly 23,000 deaths.