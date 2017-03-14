Fans weigh in: Kyle Busch at fault for incident at Las Vegas

A lot of factors played into Kyle Busch and Joey Logano's incident at the end of the Kobalt 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday.

The mechanical issue that slowed Brad Keselowski's car led to Busch and Logano quickly catching the No. 2 car on track.

Logano didn't leave any room for Busch to get around Keselowski, leading to Busch pulling his No. 18 JGR Toyota down into the No. 22 Team Penske Ford to force his way past Keselowski.

Heading into Turn 3, Logano drove in hard and slid into Busch, causing the No. 18 to spin toward pit lane.

The two got into a fight in post-race as Busch charged Logano. There's been a debate if a punch was landed by Busch or not, but the debate on who was at fault seems less muddled.

Over 50,000 fans weighed in and the majority (39 percent) laid the responsibility on Kyle Busch.

Almost 30 percent said Logano was responsible, while 24 percent chalked it up to being hard racing that was nobody fault.

A small portion of the fans equally gave blame to both drivers (5 percent), while four percent said that Brad Keselowski's mechanical failure was the catalyst for the insanity that ensued.