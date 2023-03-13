Expand / Collapse search
Atlanta Falcons
Published

Falcons sign guard Chris Lindstrom to record five-year contract extension

Lindstrom is reportedly set to earn around $21 million annually

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
The Atlanta Falcons signed Pro Bowl right guard Chris Lindstrom to a massive five-year contract extension that makes him the highest-paid interior offensive lineman, according to reports. 

Lindstrom, who earned his first Pro Bowl selection in 2022, will stay in Atlanta through the 2028 season after agreeing to a $105 million extension. 

Atlanta Falcons guard Chris Lindstrom walks off the field after the Bengals game on Oct. 23, 2022, at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Atlanta Falcons guard Chris Lindstrom walks off the field after the Bengals game on Oct. 23, 2022, at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

According to ESPN, the deal makes Lindstrom the highest-paid guard, topping Indianapolis Colts guard Quenton Nelson's $20.2 million average annual salary. 

A Massachesuetts native, Lindstrom was selected by the Falcons with the No. 14 pick in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Boston College, where he was first team All-ACC selection. 

Despite going down with a foot injury in his rookie year, Lindstrom has started in 55 games across four seasons and has only been called for one holding penalty throughout his NFL career. 

Chris Lindstrom of the Atlanta Falcons spikes the ball after a touchdown against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on Sept. 26, 2021, in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Chris Lindstrom of the Atlanta Falcons spikes the ball after a touchdown against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on Sept. 26, 2021, in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Al Bello/Getty Images)

The Falcons are looking to lock in key pieces this offseason after suffering their fifth-straight losing season. 

Lindstrom’s extension was a must after his performance this past season. 

Chris Lindstrom of the Falcons defends against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Jan. 8, 2023, in Atlanta.

Chris Lindstrom of the Falcons defends against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Jan. 8, 2023, in Atlanta. (Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

Pro Football Focus said Lindstrom led all offensive players with a 95.0 grade. He was PFF's top-graded offensive lineman during four weeks this past season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

