Falcons sign Grossman to compete for backup quarterback job

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) The Atlanta Falcons have signed Rex Grossman to compete for the backup quarterback job behind Matt Ryan.

Grossman, who hasn't thrown an NFL pass since 2011, helped Chicago go 13-3 in 2006 and reach the Super Bowl. He's 26-22 in his career since getting drafted in the first round 12 years ago.

He joins T.J. Yates and Sean Renfree in the competition for the No. 2 QB role. Grossman played under Falcons offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan and went 6-10 in two seasons. He spent 2010-2013 with the Redskins.

Atlanta waived injured running back Evan Royster to make room for the 35-year-old Grossman on the roster.

