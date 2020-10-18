Falcons rookie A.J. Terrell records first career interception with his legs

Atlanta Falcons rookie cornerback A.J. Terrell recorded his first career interception in impressive fashion Sunday afternoon in his Week 6 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings.

With less than 6 minutes left in the first half, Terrell jumped at a pass from Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins. The ball slipped through Terrell’s hands and he ended up securing the ball with his legs.

Terrell was stayed down on the field and helped stop any kind of Vikings momentum with the team already up 10 points in the game.

The Falcons’ first-round pick is playing in his fourth NFL game and his second game since he was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list after either contracting the coronavirus or coming into contact with someone who did earlier in the season.

Terrell played three seasons at Clemson and became one of the top defensive backs in the ACC during his sophomore season. He had 53 tackles and three interceptions in 14 games in 2018. The next season, he recorded 34 tackles and two interceptions.

Atlanta got started early in the game when Matt Ryan found Julio Jones on a 20-yard touchdown pass and catch. Atlanta has held strong throughout the game and are looking for its first win of the season.