Atlanta Falcons
Published

Atlanta Falcons' Ito Smith run over trying to protect quarterback, leading to injury

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Atlanta Falcons running back Ito Smith was carried off the field Sunday after suffering head and neck injuries when he was run over by a Los Angeles Rams defender.

The play occurred late in the first quarter, as Smith was attempting to block for quarterback Matt Ryan against oncoming Rams linebacker Corey Littleton.

Littleton attempted to run right through the running back and ended up injuring Smith in the process.

Smith’s head appeared to bounce off the field as he fell.

The second-year Falcons player did not return to the game and there was no new information on his condition or future availability as of Monday morning.

Atlanta selected Smith in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft out of Southern Miss. In his rookie season, he appeared in 14 games, scoring four rushing touchdowns and racking up 315 yards on the ground.

This season, Smith has played in seven games, rushing for 106 yards and one touchdown.

Atlanta Falcons running back Ito Smith (25) makes the catch against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Atlanta dropped the game 37-10. It’s unclear whether Smith will play in Week 8 against the Seattle Seahawks.

Ryan Gaydos is a sports reporter for FoxNews.com and FoxBusiness.com.