Falcons hire Arthur Smith as head coach

Arthur Smith is the new head coach of the Atlanta Falcons.

The team and the former Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator agreed to terms Friday, the organization announced. Smith is replacing Dan Quinn and Raheem Morris. Quinn was fired by the Falcons after a tough start, and Morris was named the interim coach but wasn’t promoted.

Smith, 38, was with the Titans for 10 seasons, including the last two as offensive coordinator under coach Mike Vrabel. The Titans finished 10th in points scored and 12th in yards gained in 2019, and fourth in points scored and second in yards gained in 2020. Tennessee made the playoffs both seasons.

Atlanta could use a boost in offense, something it hasn’t seen since Kyle Shanahan was running the offense.

The Falcons went to the playoffs twice and lost Super Bowl LI to the New England Patriots in overtime after blowing a 28-3 lead. Atlanta made the playoffs during the 2017 season but was bounced from the divisional round. Atlanta hasn’t been back since.

In Quinn’s time, Atlanta finished in the top 10 in yards gained five times but only finished in the top 10 in points scored twice. The team was led by Matt Ryan at quarterback and Julio Jones at wide receiver. The team could use another weapon or utilize their aging veterans enough to get back to the playoffs.

Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown gave Smith his seal of approval on Twitter.

"Held me accountable from day 1. Always trying to improve. Atlanta got a good one," Brown tweeted.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.