Falcons head coach expresses distaste for Eagles' tush push: 'Should've been illegal 3 years ago'

One of the Philadelphia Eagles' keys to success may soon be a thing in the past, and it sounds like there's some excitement about the possibility.

The Green Bay Packers recently proposed a rule to ban the tush push, which has been synonymous with the Eagles, who beat Green Bay in the wild-card round en route to a Super Bowl championship.

And while it's often imitated, it's never duplicated. The Eagles have had a success rate of well over 90% with the play over the last three years.

There is an argument about whether the play should be allowed, since players technically cannot help a ball carrier advance down the field.

One NFC head coach applauded Green Bay's proposal.

"It should’ve been illegal three years ago," Atlanta Falcons head coach Raheem Morris said Tuesday at the NFL Scouting Combine. "No, the tush push play, I’ve never been a big fan. There’s no other play in our game where you can absolutely get behind somebody and push them, pull them off, do anything."

Packers CEO Mark Murphy recently said the play is "almost an automatic first down on plays of a yard or less," and it takes "no skill."

Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott cited injury risks with the play Monday.

"It's just that play to me — or the way that the techniques that are used with that play to me — have been potentially contrary to the health and safety of the players," he said. "Again, you have to go back in fairness to the injury data on the play, but I just think the optics of it I'm not in love with."

The Birds used the play well to their advantage. Jalen Hurts scored the first touchdown of the Super Bowl with it in a 40-22 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs.

Last offseason, there was some heated debate about whether the play should remain in the game, but it never came to a vote.

League owners would have to vote to have the play removed, which would be done in March.

Fox News' Scott Thompson contributed to this report.