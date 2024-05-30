Expand / Collapse search
Formula One

F1 star Lewis Hamilton admits he was apprehensive ahead of 'Hot Ones' appearance: 'How can I get out of this?'

Hamilton is a seven-time F1 world champion

By Chantz Martin Fox News
Seven-time Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton broke a sweat during his highly anticipated appearance on "Hot Ones," a popular internet series where celebrities are interviewed while eating wings that get increasingly hot.

Hamilton contemplated skipping his "Hot Ones" appearance altogether, citing his uneasiness over the spice challenge. The Formula One driver even considered backing out of his commitment as he was making his way to the studio. 

"Even on the way here I was honestly like, "How can I get out of this?’" Hamilton admitted.

Lewis Hamilton prepares

Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain and Mercedes prior to the F1 Grand Prix of Saudi Arabia at Jeddah Corniche Circuit March 19, 2023, in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.  (Dan Istitene/Formula 1 via Getty Images)

But Hamilton also noted his busy schedule also played a role leading up to the appearance.

"A part of it was scheduling [conflicts], but most of it was like, 'I don't know if I can do it,'" he said.

The British driver seemed relatively unfazed by the first few wings, but he was noticeably surprised by the spiciness of the fifth wing.

"Holy s---, it's hard to talk," Hamilton said.

Lewis Hamilton in November 2022

Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain and Mercedes reacts at a press conference during previews ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi at Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 17, 2022.  (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili, File)

The sixth wing was coated in the "Da Bomb Beyond Insanity" sauce, which the driver seemed to struggle with.

But Hamilton eventually made it through the interview, and, toward the end, he seemed willing to take another swing at the sauce.

"It hurts when I breathe. ... Do we go in again? We should just send it," he said.

Lewis Hamilton gets ready

Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes ahead of the Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at Yas Marina Circuit Nov. 26, 2023, in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

At one point during the sit-down, Hamilton did touch on the harrowing experience he had while surfing with 11-time World Surfing League champion Kelly Slater.

"It was 20-foot waves, and Kelly was like, 'There's no way you're coming out there,'" Hamilton said.

"As I started to try to paddle in, I got sucked into the kill zone. I turn around and see this set of four waves coming. [I thought], 'It's over. It's all over.'"

Hamilton said his surfboard was ripped from under him, and he nearly drowned.

"I could hear this wave crash above me," he recalled. "My board got ripped off and snapped in half. I came back up gasping for air, but the next one was coming. So, I went back down. ... I nearly ran out of air. I nearly drowned."

In February, Hamilton revealed his intention to switch from Mercedes-AMG Petronas to Scuderia Ferrari at the conclusion of the 2024 season. All seven of Hamilton's championships have come with Mercedes.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.