F1 legend Michael Schumacher's nephew fractures spine in frightening wreck

The nephew of F1 legend Michael Schumacher broke his spine after a scary crash during a race.

David Schumacher was competing in the Hockenheim DTM Saturday in Germany. At one point during the race, he and driver Thomas Preining crashed on lap six, according to a report from Motorsport magazine.

Both cars went off the track. Norwegian driver Dennis Olsen also slammed his car into the barriers because of Schumacher and Preining's crash.

Olsen's Porsche briefly burst into flames.

David is the nephew of racing legend Michael Schumacher and son of former F1 racer Ralf Schumacher.

Responding medical personnel did clear David immediately following the wreck. But later testing showed he broke his spine.

"When David came home, he was still complaining about back pain," Ralf Schumacher told the German news agency dpa, via Motorsport magazine. "It turned out that a lumbar vertebra was broken."

David will not need surgery, but he will be required to wear a back brace to recover from the fracture. He is expected to be fully recovered in around six weeks, according to a report from the New York Post.

Michael Schumacher is a seven-time F1 champion. During a 2013 ski trip in the French Alps, he suffered a serious brain injury.

Since then, he has been recovering at his home in Switzerland.

Micheal's son, Mick Schumacher, is an F1 driver for Haas.