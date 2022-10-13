Expand / Collapse search
F1 legend Michael Schumacher's nephew fractures spine in frightening wreck

Schumacher's injury not expected to require surgery

By Chantz Martin | Fox News
The nephew of F1 legend Michael Schumacher broke his spine after a scary crash during a race.

David Schumacher was competing in the Hockenheim DTM Saturday in Germany. At one point during the race, he and driver Thomas Preining crashed on lap six, according to a report from Motorsport magazine. 

Both cars went off the track. Norwegian driver Dennis Olsen also slammed his car into the barriers because of Schumacher and Preining's crash.

David Schumacher of Germany during qualifying ahead of DTM Nürburgring 2022 at Nürburgring race course Aug. 27, 2022, in Nürburgring, Germany.

David Schumacher of Germany during qualifying ahead of DTM Nürburgring 2022 at Nürburgring race course Aug. 27, 2022, in Nürburgring, Germany. (Arthur Thill ATPImages/Getty Images)

Olsen's Porsche briefly burst into flames.

David is the nephew of racing legend Michael Schumacher and son of former F1 racer Ralf Schumacher.

Responding medical personnel did clear David immediately following the wreck. But later testing showed he broke his spine. 

"When David came home, he was still complaining about back pain," Ralf Schumacher told the German news agency dpa, via Motorsport magazine. "It turned out that a lumbar vertebra was broken."

Former F1 pilot Ralf Schumacher with his son David Schumacher before the start of the DTM 2022 German Touring Car Championship at Norisring July 2, 2022, in Nuremberg, Germany.

Former F1 pilot Ralf Schumacher with his son David Schumacher before the start of the DTM 2022 German Touring Car Championship at Norisring July 2, 2022, in Nuremberg, Germany. (Arthur Thill ATPImages/Getty Images)

David will not need surgery, but he will be required to wear a back brace to recover from the fracture. He is expected to be fully recovered in around six weeks, according to a report from the New York Post.

David Schumacher of Germany and Charouz Racing System (15) drives during practice Sept. 2, 2022, in Zandvoort, Netherlands.

David Schumacher of Germany and Charouz Racing System (15) drives during practice Sept. 2, 2022, in Zandvoort, Netherlands. (Joe Portlock/Formula 1/Formula Motorsport Limited via Getty Images)

Michael Schumacher is a seven-time F1 champion. During a 2013 ski trip in the French Alps, he suffered a serious brain injury.

Since then, he has been recovering at his home in Switzerland

Micheal's son, Mick Schumacher, is an F1 driver for Haas.

