Ex-Yankees pitcher David Wells puts tape over Nike logo on Yankees uniform: 'I hate Nike'

Former New York Yankees players once again returned to the Bronx for the 75th edition of the team's annual Old Timers' Day.

David Wells, who was a member of the 1998 Yankees World Series champion team, arrived at Yankee Stadium with a noticeable alteration to his jersey – a piece of tape. The tape in question was placed over the jersey's Nike logo.

Wells was asked about the piece of tape, and he proceeded to make his feelings about the sports apparel giant clear. "I hate Nike." Wells also suggested that if he were not retired from Major League Baseball, he would have cut the logo out of the jersey.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Wells also argued that he would not be the only player walking around with a hole in his jersey in lieu of the Nike swoosh.

RAYS' BRANDON LOWE TAKES SHOT AT STRUGGLING YANKEES AFTER BENCHES-CLEARING ALTERCATION: 'NOT WORTH OUR TIME'

Wells weighed in on the Yankees season, placing blame on the players. "I don't care how much money you're making, send a message to him, and let him go sit down [in Triple-A] and think about it," he said.

The Yankees currently sit in last place in the American League East division with a 70-71 record.

The Yankees were playing well in May and early June and had a record well above .500, but the team began to decline after that point. The toe injury to reigning American League MVP Aaron Judge likely factored into New York's drop-off. Judge returned to the lineup last month following a lengthy absence.

Elsewhere, at Old Timers' Day, Yankees Derek Jeter made his long-awaited debut on Saturday. The former team captain wore his famed "No. 2" uniform as the 25th anniversary of the 1998 World Series championship team was honored.

"That’s a big deal. It’s Derek Jeter," Yankees manager Aaron Boone, who also played with Jeter, said on Friday before the Yankees’ 8-2 loss to the Brewers.

"Pretty cool, pretty cool. Got to see him a couple of times this year, but it will be nice to have him here tomorrow. I know obviously the fan base is going to be pretty juiced about it, and frankly, all of our players. But also I know how meaningful it is to all of the alumni and all of the former Yankees players that come and have this day circled on their calendars."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Yankees could soon see their streak of 30 consecutive winning seasons come to an end. The team's postseason chances are also on life support.