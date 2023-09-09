Expand / Collapse search
New York Yankees

Ex-Yankees pitcher David Wells puts tape over Nike logo on Yankees uniform: 'I hate Nike'

Wells had two stints pitching for the Yankees

By Chantz Martin Fox News
Published
Former New York Yankees players once again returned to the Bronx for the 75th edition of the team's annual Old Timers' Day.

David Wells, who was a member of the 1998 Yankees World Series champion team, arrived at Yankee Stadium with a noticeable alteration to his jersey – a piece of tape. The tape in question was placed over the jersey's Nike logo.

Wells was asked about the piece of tape, and he proceeded to make his feelings about the sports apparel giant clear. "I hate Nike." Wells also suggested that if he were not retired from Major League Baseball, he would have cut the logo out of the jersey.

David Wells talks durng batting practice

Former pitcher and current television broadcaster David Wells during batting practice before the start of New York Yankees MLB game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on June 4, 2019, in Toronto, Canada. (Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images)

Wells also argued that he would not be the only player walking around with a hole in his jersey in lieu of the Nike swoosh.

Wells weighed in on the Yankees season, placing blame on the players. "I don't care how much money you're making, send a message to him, and let him go sit down [in Triple-A] and think about it," he said.

The Yankees currently sit in last place in the American League East division with a 70-71 record.

The Yankees were playing well in May and early June and had a record well above .500, but the team began to decline after that point. The toe injury to reigning American League MVP Aaron Judge likely factored into New York's drop-off. Judge returned to the lineup last month following a lengthy absence.

David Wells tips his cap

Former New York Yankee David Wells tips his cap to the fans prior to throwing the ceremonial first pitch of a game between the Yankees and the Minnesota Twins at Yankee Stadium on April 23, 2018, in the Bronx borough of New York City. The Yankees defeated the Twins 14-1.  (Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

Elsewhere, at Old Timers' Day, Yankees Derek Jeter made his long-awaited debut on Saturday. The former team captain wore his famed "No. 2" uniform as the 25th anniversary of the 1998 World Series championship team was honored.

"That’s a big deal. It’s Derek Jeter," Yankees manager Aaron Boone, who also played with Jeter, said on Friday before the Yankees’ 8-2 loss to the Brewers

"Pretty cool, pretty cool. Got to see him a couple of times this year, but it will be nice to have him here tomorrow. I know obviously the fan base is going to be pretty juiced about it, and frankly, all of our players. But also I know how meaningful it is to all of the alumni and all of the former Yankees players that come and have this day circled on their calendars."

The Yankees could soon see their streak of 30 consecutive winning seasons come to an end. The team's postseason chances are also on life support.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.