Ex-WWE star Mick Foley calls Trump 'very dangerous conman,' explains why he's speaking out

Foley made an appearance on CNN

Ryan Gaydos
Hulk Hogan runs wild for 'real' Trump Video

Hulk Hogan runs wild for 'real' Trump

Legendary wrestler Hulk Hogan praises former President Trump’s ability to connect with voters, leg-drops Vice President Kamala Harris' word salads and explains why he does not believe polls indicating the presidential race is close on ‘Hannity.’

Pro wrestling legend Mick Foley was on the offensive in speaking out against former President Donald Trump as the Republican candidate seeks re-election for the second time.

Foley, who was known in the pro wrestling world as Mankind, Cactus Jack and Dude Love, explained in an interview on CNN why he decided to back Vice President Kamala Harris in her bid for the White House against Trump.

Mick Foley on Knicks-76ers

WWE legend Mick Foley is all smiles at the game between the New York Knicks and the Philadelphia 76ers at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Feb. 24, 2013. (Anthony Gruppuso-USA TODAY Sports)

Foley’s remarks came nearly a week after he fired off a message about Trump in a video on his social media.

He said he grew up on Long Island and saw Trump as a "harmless conman." However, since his presidency and bids for re-election, Foley said Trump "is not harmless anymore" and is a "very dangerous conman." 

"I’ve always liked Kamala Harris. I go back to when she was campaigning for president five years. I like what she had to say. I believe she’s a positive, a very competent person. I want to embrace the joy that she brings, the optimism, and not the fear that has been Donald Trump's hallmark.

"I also want to point out that the reason why I spoke out … because I don’t particularly want people to dislike me and I know when you speak up against someone very powerful with a very strong and very loyal following you’re going to get some negative blowback. But I also realized I did not want to wake up on the day after the election to find out a swing state had been lost by couple hundred votes and to know that I could’ve made the difference."

Mick Foley poses with fan

Boca resident Allan Saunders takes a selfie with wrestler Mick Foley during UltraCon at the South Florida Fairgrounds Expo Center on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. (DAMON HIGGINS/THE PALM BEACH POST / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

Foley is one of a handful of pro wrestlers who have spoken up in support of Harris.

However, Hulk Hogan, who was a wrestling giant at the pinnacle of his career, spoke at Trump’s Madison Square Garden rally over the weekend.

Hogan criticized Harris for sounding as though she was reading from a Hollywood script during her speeches. Hogan said Harris was responsible for the crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border and inflation and that she acted like "she’s the victim."

trump-oct-28

Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump arrives to a Q&A with Pastor Paula White at the National Faith Advisory Summit on Oct. 28, 2024 in Powder Springs, Georgia. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

"All of a sudden, she flips, she flops, she spins and turns around and acts like she was going to be the damn hero," said Hogan, whose real name is Terry Bollea. "But we all know Trump is the only man that can fix this country today, and with Trump as our commander in chief, peace through strength will fix all of our problems in the Middle East."

