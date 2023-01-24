Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Pittsburgh Steelers
Published

Ex-Steelers running back Rashard Mendenhall takes shot at Ben Roethlisberger

Mendenhall and Roethlisberger were teammates for several years

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for January 24 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for January 24

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Rashard Mendenhall had some choice words for ex-quarterback Ben Roethlisberger on Sunday while he bantered on social media with fans.

Mendenhall sparked the discussion when he posted a photo of himself from practice in a tweet that read, "Earned my stripes." When a fan inquired about what he was talking about, the former running back posted a picture of a Steelers Super Bowl ring.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Rashard Mendenhall, #34 of the Pittsburgh Steelers, looks on from the sidelines during the game against the Baltimore Ravens on Nov. 18, 2012 at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh.

Rashard Mendenhall, #34 of the Pittsburgh Steelers, looks on from the sidelines during the game against the Baltimore Ravens on Nov. 18, 2012 at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh. (Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

He then tweeted a shot at Roethlisberger.

"If @_BigBen7 is the ‘leader’ you say he is, why hasn’t HE taken credit for the fall?" Mendenhall wrote. "What manager of a company goes to HIDE in the shadows when the results come in? We win it’s him, lose it’s me… or Tomlin huh.."

BENGALS' ELI APPLE CHIDES STEFON DIGGS AS BILLS STAR TWEETS FRUSTRATION: 'CANCUN ON 3'

It is unclear what "fall" Mendenhall was talking about. The team missed the playoffs this season after salvaging a 9-8 record and nearly making the postseason. Pittsburgh made the playoffs in 2020 and 2021 and eight times since the 2010 season began.

 Rashard Mendenhall, #34 of the Pittsburgh Steelers, is congratulated by teammate Ben Roethlisberger, #7, after scoring a touchdown in the first half against the Cincinnati Bengals during the game on Dec. 4, 2011 at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh.

 Rashard Mendenhall, #34 of the Pittsburgh Steelers, is congratulated by teammate Ben Roethlisberger, #7, after scoring a touchdown in the first half against the Cincinnati Bengals during the game on Dec. 4, 2011 at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh. (Jared Wickerham/Getty Images)

Mendenhall was a rookie in 2008 when the team won their first Super Bowl with Mike Tomlin. He played four games in his rookie season with his year getting cut short due to a fractured shoulder.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Rashard Mendenhall, #28 of the Arizona Cardinals, warming up before a game against the Tennessee Titans at LP Field on Dec. 15, 2013 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Rashard Mendenhall, #28 of the Arizona Cardinals, warming up before a game against the Tennessee Titans at LP Field on Dec. 15, 2013 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

He played five seasons with the Steelers, rushing for more than 1,000 yards twice. He also had a year with the Arizona Cardinals. In 72 career games, he tallied 4,236 yards and 37 touchdowns.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News Digital.