Ex-Seahawks quarterback sentenced to 3 years in prison for assaulting girlfriend

Former Seattle Seahawks quarterback Trevone Boykin was sentenced to three years in prison Wednesday after pleading guilty in Texas to beating his girlfriend.

The Seahawks cut Boykin after Shabrika Bailey alleged in March 2018 that he broke her jaw in two places during an argument.

Boykin was charged with aggravated assault and tampering with a witness.

EX-NFL STAR DARREN SHARPER LOSES BID TO UNDO PLEA DEAL IN RAPE CASE

“Mr. Boykin has failed to take responsibility for any of his assaultive and criminal behavior up until this point,” Allenna Bangs, chief of the Intimate Partner Violence team at the Tarrant County Criminal District Attorney’s Office, said, according to The Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

“The victim in this case sustained a long-standing relationship of abuse by Mr. Boykin and, along with our office, feels his prison sentence is vindication for what she endured and the consequences he was able to avoid in the past because of his ability on the football field,” she said.

He had been in the Tarrant County Jail in Fort Worth since December after he didn’t pay a local hotel room bill.

Boykin’s attorney, Brian Eppes, said he “ultimately took responsibility for his actions,” adding he’ll be eligible for parole in less than a year. the Star-Telegram reported.

He was signed as an undrafted free agent and played five games with the Seahawks in 2016. He spent 2017 on the team’s practice squad.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Boykin was also arrested in December 2015, for allegedly punching a police officer, two nights before he was supposed to play with the Texas Christian University Horned Frogs in the 2016 Alamo Bowl. He was suspended for the game, pleaded guilty to resisting arrest and got a year's deferred adjudication probation.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.