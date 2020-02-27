Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Seattle Seahawks
Published

Ex-Seahawks quarterback sentenced to 3 years in prison for assaulting girlfriend

By Brie Stimson | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for Feb. 27Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for Feb. 27

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Former Seattle Seahawks quarterback Trevone Boykin was sentenced to three years in prison Wednesday after pleading guilty in Texas to beating his girlfriend.

The Seahawks cut Boykin after Shabrika Bailey alleged in March 2018 that he broke her jaw in two places during an argument.

Boykin was charged with aggravated assault and tampering with a witness.

EX-NFL STAR DARREN SHARPER LOSES BID TO UNDO PLEA DEAL IN RAPE CASE

FILE - In this Aug. 31, 2017, file photo, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Trevone Boykin (2) passes against the Oakland Raiders during the first half of an NFL preseason football game in Oakland, Calif. Boykin was sentenced to three years in prison after pleading guilty Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, to charges from the 2018 beating of his girlfriend. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File)

FILE - In this Aug. 31, 2017, file photo, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Trevone Boykin (2) passes against the Oakland Raiders during the first half of an NFL preseason football game in Oakland, Calif. Boykin was sentenced to three years in prison after pleading guilty Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, to charges from the 2018 beating of his girlfriend. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File)

“Mr. Boykin has failed to take responsibility for any of his assaultive and criminal behavior up until this point,” Allenna Bangs, chief of the Intimate Partner Violence team at the Tarrant County Criminal District Attorney’s Office, said, according to The Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

“The victim in this case sustained a long-standing relationship of abuse by Mr. Boykin and, along with our office, feels his prison sentence is vindication for what she endured and the consequences he was able to avoid in the past because of his ability on the football field,” she said.

He had been in the Tarrant County Jail in Fort Worth since December after he didn’t pay a local hotel room bill.

Boykin’s attorney, Brian Eppes, said he “ultimately took responsibility for his actions,” adding he’ll be eligible for parole in less than a year. the Star-Telegram reported.

He was signed as an undrafted free agent and played five games with the Seahawks in 2016. He spent 2017 on the team’s practice squad.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Boykin was also arrested in December 2015, for allegedly punching a police officer, two nights before he was supposed to play with the Texas Christian University Horned Frogs in the 2016 Alamo Bowl. He was suspended for the game, pleaded guilty to resisting arrest and got a year's deferred adjudication probation.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 