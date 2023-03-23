Ex-PGA Tour pro, transgender female golfer trade barbs on social media after Florida tournament

John Peterson, a retired PGA Tour golfer, got into a spat with Hailey Davidson, a transgender female golfer who attempted to qualify for the LPGA Tour last year, on social media Wednesday.

The entire back-and-forth between the two golfers started after it was revealed Davidson finished tied for second at a tournament in Florida. Davidson finished 2-under par for the tournament – only one stroke behind 15-year-old junior champion Bella Dovhey.

Peterson made a crack about Davidson losing and the transgender female athlete responded.

"Thank god you arent good enough to play anymore. Stick to whatever your doing now rather than talk about things you clearly know nothing about," Davidson responded.

Peterson replied: "I know you’re a man playing against women and you still can’t win. I’d beat you 10&8 and then arm wrestle your cheating face off."

Davidson and Peterson continued to trade barbs.

Davidson attempted to earn an LPGA Tour card last year. Davidson began hormone therapy treatments in 2015 and underwent gender reassignment surgery in 2021, Golfweek reported in May 2021. According to the outlet, Davidson last competed as a male at U.S. Open local qualifying in 2015 at Admiral’s Cove in Jupiter, Florida.

The LPGA Tour removed its "female at birth" requirement in 2010, according to an ESPN report at the time.

Davidson earned support from Caitlyn Jenner in her decision to try to qualify for the LPGA.

Peterson played in 93 PGA Tour tournaments and finished with two Top 10s in his career. He last played a PGA Tour event in 2018 – the Barracuda Championship – and missed the cut.

He did get the opportunity to play in the Masters and the U.S. Open. Though his best finish at Augusta was 60th in 2013, he did finish tied for fourth at the 2012 U.S. Open.