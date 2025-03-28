Ex-Penn State star Abdul Carter makes case for No. 1 pick in NFL Draft

Former Penn State star Abdul Carter could be the No. 1 overall pick by the Tennessee Titans at the 2025 NFL Draft next month.

The Titans will have a lot to weigh in the weeks leading up to the draft.

Carter is one option, but quarterbacks Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders could also be selected.

The standout edge rusher made his case to be the top pick at Penn State Pro Day.

"I think just my overall impact on the game," he said, via ESPN. "My versatility. I can play multiple positions, and I feel like, most importantly, I step up when I'm needed the most when crunch time comes around. When you need somebody to make that big play, I feel like I'm the guy who makes that big play.

"At the end of the day, I make people around me better, just take them on double teams, bringing extra attention to me, freeing up somebody else so they can make the play and just my overall impact on the game."

Carter did not participate in the pro day because he is recovering from an arm injury he sustained during the College Football Playoff. He said the arm is "pretty much" at 100%. He also dealt with a stress reaction in his right foot but maintained he didn’t feel any pain and didn’t need surgery.

"Those great defensive players, you look in the history, they can impact the game just as much as a quarterback," he added. "There's been defensive players who've taken over a game right at the end of the Super Bowl in those playoff scenes where you really need that great defensive player. And he also makes people around him better. So, I feel like just saying that, seeing how defensive players can take over a game, we're just like a quarterback."

Carter was the 2024 Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year. He had 24 tackles for a loss and 12 sacks in 16 games and was an All-American for the first time.

If the Titans do not choose Carter, the Cleveland Browns could also be in the market for another top defensive player.

Carter reportedly had dinner with Browns brass Thursday night.