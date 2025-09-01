Ex-Ohio State player Michael Roen McCullough arrested after allegedly punching, strangling girlfriend

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Ohio State long snapper Michael Roen McCullough was arrested in Columbus early Friday morning after allegedly punching his girlfriend and strangling her during an argument, according to police records.

McCullough, 25, was arrested by Columbus police just after 1:30 a.m. and booked into the Franklin County Corrections Center, where he is being held on one charge of strangulation, according to online records.

Police responded to a domestic violence call in which a woman alleged that she was attacked by McCullough after the two had gotten into an argument.

According to court records obtained by The Columbus Dispatch, the woman accused McCullough of punching her in the face several times and grabbing her by the throat. She told law enforcement that she "could not breathe at all and felt panicked," the report stated.

The woman also claimed to have lost consciousness until they arrived home. McCullough is also accused of breaking the woman’s cellphone.

McCullough was a walk-on at Ohio State from 2018-20. According to the school’s website, he earned second-team all-conference honors his senior year and was rated the No. 4 long snapper nationally.

Ohio State did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

McCullough announced on X in 2021 that he had decided to medically retire from football. In 2024, he was involved in a serious car accident that resulted in the loss of his right eye.

