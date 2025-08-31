Texas' Arch Manning puts loss to Ohio State on his shoulders: 'I've got to play better for us to win'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Arch Manning had a rough start to the 2025 season as the Texas Longhorns fell to the defending national champion Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday afternoon.

Manning had incredibly high expectations going into the bout and had a tough time figuring out the Buckeyes’ defense. He was 17-of-30 with 170 passing yards, a touchdown pass and an interception. He threw the touchdown pass to Parker Livingstone late in the game to cut the deficit. However, Ohio State held on for the 14-7 win.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The young quarterback put the loss on his shoulders.

"It took us too long to get the ball down the field," he said, via ESPN. "That starts with me. ... They're a good team, but I thought we beat ourselves a lot. That starts with me, and I've got to play better for us to win."

Texas had more than 27 minutes of possession and outgained Ohio State 336-215. But the offense struggled to execute in the red zone when it got inside the Buckeyes’ 20-yard line. The team turned the ball over on downs in the red zone twice in the second half.

OREGON'S MASCOT LOSES HEAD AFTER TRIPPING ON THE FIELD

Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian defended Manning in his postgame chat with reporters. He credited Ohio State’s defense.

"They've got a good scheme," he said. "They've got a very smart secondary, and they made Arch work. I thought at halftime, Arch having a chance to really sit and look at the tape and understand some of the coverages they were playing, I think that helped him into the second half."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Texas will look to bounce back against San Jose State next week. Ohio State will play Grambling.